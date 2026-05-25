Wrestling Open RI “Episode 52 – Star Spangled Spectacular” results (5/25): Vetter’s review of Bear Bronson vs. Dustin Waller in the tournament final for the vacant Wrestling Open Championship

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 52 – Star Spangled Spectacular”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 25, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

The venue is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 250-275 — this was a huge draw for a huge main event! Paul Crockett, Nick Battee, Bobby Casale, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

* Due to tearing his ACL, Wrestling Open champion Ryan Clancy has relinquished the title. A 15-man tournament to crown a new champion is underway. The finals are tonight!

1. Rain Conway vs. Love, Doug in a spotlight match. Rain has had the best matches of his (young) career in the past three weeks. Ref Robinson and Casale provided commentary on this one, and Robinson noted the improvement of Conway. Standing switches to open. Rain hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:30 and stomped on Doug. Doug fired up and hit some punches. He threw petals in Conway’s face for a distraction and hit a clothesline for the pin. Basic but fine.

Love, Doug defeated Rain Conway at 5:30.

* We heard from “Smart” Mark Sterling backstage. He has a huge brace on his right elbow again.

* Crockett and Battee took over on commentary as the main show began, and Crockett noted, “We are packed to capacity.” (As the camera pans the crowd, it sure looks like every seat is full! That said, the room is not at the “fire marshal will shut us down if we let anyone else in” levels.

2. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. Ichiban and Sammy Diaz. Sterling’s body continues to break down, and he used a walker to get to the ring. Crockett wondered if he would be using an oxygen tank next week; Battee (heel commentary) was quick to defend Sterling as being heroic for just being out there. Ichiban and Diaz came out second; they charged into the ring and all four brawled. Diaz hit a huracanrana on Bryce and a dropkick on VSK, then a top-rope crossbody block on Vinny. Ichiban hit a top-rope knife-edge chop. Crockett wondered about the veracity of Sterling’s injuries.

Ichiban hit his “One!” punches in the corner on Bryce at 2:00 as the crowd counted along. Sammy hit a standing moonsault. Bryce unloaded some chops on Bryce, and a Pele that sent him to the floor. Bryce struck Diaz as he was setting up for a dive, and he threw him into the ring post. VSK and Ichiban brawled on the floor. In the ring, the Verdict worked over Sammy. Bryce hit some clotheslines, and he jawed at Ichiban. Vinny choked Sammy in the ropes, as did Sterling.

Ichiban got a hot tag at 7:00, and he hit a satellite headscissors takedown on Bryce and a 619 on Scalice, then a double armdrag move, and he was fired up! Ichiban hit a flip dive to the floor. Sammy hit a moonsault onto Bryce on the floor. In the ring, Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer on VSK. Sammy hit a frog splash for a nearfall, but Bryce made the save. The Verdict hit a Doomsday Device clothesline on Ichiban for a nearfall at 9:00. Bryce intimated Ref Gina. Sterling handed brass knuckles to VSK. Sammy avoided being hit by a punch, got a Crucifix Driver rollup, and the flash pin on Vinny! Really good main show opener.

Ichiban and Sammy Diaz defeated “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny Scalice at 10:03.

* Sammy got on the mic and said he has “proof” that Sterling is NOT injured, that he’s just faking them, and he will present the proof next week!

* Bobby Orlando’s music played, but Max Caster came out and he got booed. “Cranston, you are looking at the best wrestler alive!” he said. The fans responded, “Max, you suck!” (These are PG shows!) Max said the song is his “intellectual property,” as he wrote and produced the intro music. Max said that if Bobby had given him the spot in the tournament, Max would be in the main event tonight. That is why he injured Orlando in the opening round of the tournament. Max said he’s bringing in “a heavy hitter” to take him out. He brought out “The Dominican Destroyer” Vargas! Crockett said it’s been a long time since Vargas has been here — I’m fairly certain he hasn’t been here in the 2+ years I’ve been watching Wrestling Open.

3. Vargas vs. Allin Bayno. Again, I’ve described Vargas’s size, build, and overall character as the same as Umaga. Bayno is a heavyset man who has wrestled a few times here; he might be in his early to mid-30s. He hit a running splash in the corner and an F5 faceplant slam for the pin. Yep, it was that short.

Vargas defeated Allin Bayno at 00:30.

* Caster again got on the mic. He challenged Orlando to find a tag partner to face Max and Vargas next week!

4. Liviyah vs. Ruthie Jay. Ruthie competed on the TNA taping in Minneapolis last September, and she recently had an ROH match, going by “Ruthie Slay.” She’s a Black woman with silver/white hair. Crockett noted that Liviyah has signed with NWA (something I wrote a couple of weeks ago!) They locked up, and Liviyah, at perhaps 5’9″, is a few inches taller. This is a first-time-ever meeting. Liviyah hit a running clothesline in the corner and a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Ruthie grabbed Liv’s hair and choked her in the ropes.

Ruthie hit an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall at 3:00. She planted a knee in Liviyah’s back and kept her grounded. Liv hit a flying shoulder tackle. Ruthie hit a kick to the head for a nearfall at 5:00. Liviyah hit her implant DDT for the pin. (She’s been using that as her finisher for a few months now; it looks like she’s done using the Eye of the Hurricane.)

Liviyah defeated Ruthie Jay at 6:05.

* We briefly lost the signal from the building! It was only a minute, and it was during a video package.

5. Kylon King vs. Corey Duke. King kept him grounded early on, and he slapped Duke. Duke tackled him and hit a series of punches, then a clothesline and a kneedrop. He hit a monkeyflip, with Kylon landing hard face-first to the mat. Kylon hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Kylon whipped him into the corner. Duke hit some punches and a standing neckbreaker at 5:00. He hit a hard back elbow for a nearfall.

Kylon hit a suplex into the turnbuckles and a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 7:00, and he immediately applied a half-crab. They clotheslined each other to the floor. Duke hit a hard back elbow from the apron to the floor. Kylon grabbed a chair and clocked Duke with it! The ref saw it and immediately called for the bell. “What in the hell was that about?” Crockett asked. They got into the ring, and Kylon hit him a few more times with the chair.

Corey Duke defeated Kylon King via DQ at 8:13.

* Footage aired of the Stetson Ranch attacking Aaron Ortiz in the second-most-dangerous parking lot in America. Ortiz is out indefinitely.

6. Anthony Vecchio and “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Brian Morris, and Bobby Casale. Crockett wondered about Danny Miles’ future in the Ranch, and he noted that Casale and Morris aren’t exactly on the same page. All six fought at the bell. Vecchio and Morris traded chops as this settled down to just one each in the ring. Channing hit a powerslam on Morris at 2:00 and kept him grounded. Greene hit a bodyslam. Channing hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall, as the babyfaces kept Morris in their corner.

Casale entered, and he hit a German Suplex on Channing, then one on Greene! He’s on fire! He hit a double suplex on both of Star Struck! He hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Channing at 4:00, then a powerbomb on Greene. Stetson made a blind tag, told Casale he’d take over, and he hit some stomps. The Ranch worked over Greene. Casale made a blind tag, and Morris wasn’t happy about it. Vecchio got a hot tag at 7:00 because the heels were arguing and not paying attention to Greene! Vecchio hit some suplexes. He hit a big back-body drop on Morris, then clotheslined him to the floor.

Vecchio grabbed Stetson’s left leg and attacked it; Crockett said he was getting revenge for the assault on Aaron Ortiz. Vecchio wrapped Stetson’s knee around the ring post. Greene tagged in and hit a top-rope double shoulder tackle. Vecchio hit a top-rope double Blockbuster! Greene hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Greene hit a springboard twisting crossbody block on Stetson for the pin! That was fun, and they kept the focus on the Stetson Ranch feud, too.

Anthony Vecchio and “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas defeated “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson, Brian Morris, and Bobby Casale at 9:42.

* We had a really strong video package to lead up to the main event. Ryan Clancy appeared on the stage; it’s his first time back since his ACL surgery a month ago. Realistically, we won’t see him in the ring until early 2027. Dustin Waller came out first, and he had a group of eight or so students, all wearing his gear and hoodies. Nice entrance! Bear Bronson came out with his title contract folder in his hands; I forgot he had that!

7. Bear Bronson vs. Dustin Waller for the vacant Wrestling Open Title. Again, this is the finale of a tournament that has played out over the past month. It’s 8:21 p.m. local time as we got the bell, so they have plenty of time for this. They glared at each other and let the crowd go nuts before they locked up. Bronson easily shoved him to the mat at 1:00. Crockett just said they’ve set their attendance record for this venue. Bronson hit a shoulder tackle, so Dustin rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Bear hit another shoulder tackle.

Waller hit some stomps and chops. Bear hit a back-body drop at 5:00. He hit a Gorilla Press, dropping Dustin face-first. He hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor. They looped ringside and Bear hit some chops. Waller accidentally chopped the ring post at 9:00. Bear did a Gorilla Press to toss Dustin back into the ring. Dustin kicked the ropes to crotch Bronson in the ropes, and he slammed Bronson on the apron. Dustin hit a top-rope frog splash onto the apron! They both collapsed to the floor.

Bear got in the ring just before a count-out, but Waller hit some blows to the kidneys and was in charge. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Waller hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 14:00. Bear hit his butt drop to the sternum and he was fired up! He nailed the Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 16:00. Waller hit some chops; Bear pulled down the straps of his singlet, and he hit some chops in return. Bear put his hands behind his back and invited some chops, but Dustin hit a Superkick! Dustin hit a top-rope flying clothesline and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 18:30.

Waller missed a Mamba Splash. He hit an elbow to the back of the head, but he missed a Lethal Injection. Bear hit a hard clothesline, and the 20:00 call was spot-on. Bear accidentally clotheslined the ref! Bear hit a Choke Bomb for a visual pin, but we had no ref! They fought on the ropes in the corner as Bronson hit more chops. Waller hit a sunset flip bomb and he nailed the Mamba Splash! Ref Gina ran into the ring and made a two-count at 23:00. Waller pointed at her, angry he didn’t get the win.

Waller shoved her! She shoved him back! Waller accidentally superkicked her! The crowd loudly booed him. Bear set up for the Fire Thunder Driver but Waller escaped. Dustin shoved Bear head-first into an exposed corner, and this time he hit the Lethal Injection! However, Bear kicked out at the one-count! Bear nailed the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for a two-count; the original ref was groggy, and his count was a bit slow. We got a “This is awesome!” chant as everyone was down (including the refs).

Waller hit a Poison Rana, then a flip dive to the floor, barely grazing Bear. In the ring, Waller hit a second Lethal Injection and a suplex for a nearfall at 28:00. Dustin rolled to the floor, got onto the stage, and grabbed the title belt! He brought it into the ring. The ref stopped him and set the belt aside. However, it allowed Waller to hit a low-blow kick, a suplex, and a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! New champion! That was incredible. Just a really good match.

Dustin Waller defeated Bear Bronson to win the vacant Wrestling Open Title at 30:13.

* Ryan Clancy got on the mic and told Bronson he should cash in his “Opportunity Knocks” contract … right now! The crowd chanted, “Do it!” Bear nodded and handed the folder to the ref! We are having an immediate rematch!

8. Dustin Waller vs. Bear Bronson for the Wrestling Open Title. Bear charged into the ring and hit the Black Hole Slam, then the Fire Thunder Driver, and scored the pin! New champion!

Bear Bronson defeated Dustin Waller to win the Wrestling Open Title at 0:22.

Final Thoughts: That was a pretty epic main event, and the whole tournament produced top-notch matches. Not only did these guys have impressive wins throughout, but we got a memorable Ichiban-Bryce Donovan match, too. Easily the match of the night. I guess I would have preferred Waller held onto it, but Bear is so incredibly over here, and the fans wanted to see him win it. The Verdict’s match takes second place, and the Star Struck six-man tag takes third.

Vargas has always been among the best area wrestlers who haven’t been part of Wrestling Open. (Again, he was on shows before I started; this was his Wrestling Open Rhode Island debut, though.) He’s a beast and will be a welcome addition because no one else on this roster looks or wrestles like him. I really like that they keep finding new women to bring in to face local favorite Liviyah, too.

Last week, I noted that I wished someone had joined the commentary booth to assist Crockett. I’ve noted this before, but Nick Battee is really gifted as a heel commentator, justifying every cheating tactic by a heel and undercutting the babyfaces at every turn. He and Brian Morris really stand out among the active wrestlers who provide some color commentary. Not sure how long he’s out of action — it’s been months since I’ve seen him wrestle — but he should continue to fill in whenever he can. I watched this live; it should be on IWTV by Tuesday morning.