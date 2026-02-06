Wrestling Open “Episode 214” results (2/5): Vetter’s review of a No. 1 contender tournament with Ryan Clancy vs. Sammy Diaz, Steve Stetson vs. Brando Lee, Dustin Waller vs. Eye Black Jack

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 214”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 5, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 150. Paul Crockett, Dustin Waller, Brian Morris, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

* Tonight’s show features the beginning of a No. 1 contender’s tournament.

1. “Handyman” Jake Gray vs. Grayson Pierce . Waller and Robinson provided commentary on this one. Again, Pierce and Corinne Joy are here from Atlanta; he’s white with long hair past his shoulders. Robinson just pointed that out. Gray “wrenched” and twisted Pierce’s arm. Gray hit a dropkick. Pierce hit a handspring-back-spin kick at 2:00. I’m having issues with the image freezing; hopefully that’s fixed by the main show. Pierce hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Gray hit a sling blade, a shotgun dropkick, and a short-arm clothesline for the pin.

Jake Gray defeated Grayson Pierce at 4:55.

* The main show began, but my picture kept freezing for 2-3 seconds at a time. Paul Crockett took over solo on commentary.

2. Danny Miles (w/Brian Morris) vs. TJ Crawford (w/Brad Hollister). They immediately traded forearm strikes. TJ hit a series of back elbows in the corner at 2:00. Morris distracted TJ; it allowed Miles to hit some stomps and a rolling cannonball. Miles hit a DDT for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee and kept Crawford grounded, applying an abdominal stretch on the mat.

Crawford hit an enzuigiri (I missed it because the freezing issues are so bad). He hit a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 5:30. TJ accidentally hit his neck on the top rope. Miles slammed TJ for a nearfall. Hollister struck Morris on the floor. TJ slammed Miles for the pin. Yeah, I missed the finish of the match because of the freezing issues, so I’m done for tonight. Hopefully the stream is better when this show is uploaded Friday. (I rewatched the finish Friday morning; TJ hit a scoop bodyslam for the pin.)

TJ Crawford defeated Danny Miles at 7:11.

* Beyond Wrestling posted on their Twitter/X page that IWTV was aware of the issues and was working to fix them. Anyhow, I watched the rest of the show on Friday.

* Brian Morris joined Crockett on commentary. He is really good on the mic; provides some really good insights.

3. Tyler Jordan vs. Mani Ariez. They immediately traded chops and forearm strikes, and Ariez hit a sidewalk slam. He went for a move off the ropes, but Jordan caught the legs and hit a powerbomb at 1:30, and that allowed him to take control. He hit a release suplex for a nearfall, then a German Suplex. He hit a springboard forearm strike to the jaw for a nearfall at 3:00 and a bodyslam. Crockett noted Jordan recently had a WWE tryout. Tyler grounded Mani in a headlock.

Mani hit an enzuigiri and a suplex for a nearfall. Jordan nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00. Mani hit a top-rope missile dropkick, and they were both down. This has been very good. Mani hit a Rebound Lariat and was fired up. He nailed a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Jordan raked the eyes and nose and hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for the tainted pin. The crowd loudly booed that outcome. Good action.

Tyler Jordan defeated Mani Ariez at 7:17.

* In a pre-taped segment in a different venue, Dustin Waller noted how he’s become the “Stepping stone for others’ success,” noting that he was in the ring with Jordan Oliver and Alec Price a day before they got their AEW contracts. He taunted Eye Black Jack for “failing” at his WWE tryout.

4. Dustin Waller vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a No. 1 contender’s tournament match. An intense lockup and feeling-out process to open. Waller rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Jack dropped him with a hard back elbow at 2:00 and hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner, then he hip-tossed Waller across the ring. Dustin stomped on the left leg as it was in the ropes, and he kept Jack grounded. Morris pointed out that Jack has a bloody nose. Dustin went for the Lethal Injection, but Jack caught him and slammed him at 5:30.

Jack hit some back elbows and a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Waller hit a Buzzsaw Kick, a running Shooting Star Press, and he locked in a half-crab at 7:00, but Jack reached the ropes. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Jack hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. Dustin missed a move into the corner and struck his shoulder against the post. He hit a missile dropkick, then he nailed the Lethal Injection, then the Mamba Splash for the clean pin! Really good action.

Dustin Waller defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale at 10:22 to advance to the semifinals.

5. Kylie Alexa and Amity LaVey vs. Gabby Forza and Corinne Joy. Kylie and Gabby opened, and Forza hit a Gorilla Press. Corinne entered, and Gabby did a Gorilla Press and tossed Corinne onto Amity! Joy hit a fisherman’s suplex on Amity at 1:30. Kylie tagged back in and battled Corinne; she grabbed Corinne’s hair and dragged her into their corner, and choked the Georgia teenager in the ropes. Amity tied up Corinne’s legs as the heels stayed in charge.

Kylie walked across Corinne’s stomach at 4:00 and chopped her in the corner, then hit a running knee to the forehead for a nearfall. Gabby got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines and was fired up. She hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Amity, then a World’s Strongest Slam on Kylie. She hit a Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) across both of them at 6:30. Corinne hit a frog splash for a nearfall. The heels each hit a Lungblower on Gabby for a nearfall. Gabby hit a powerslam on LaVey, then a spear for the pin.

Gabby Forza and Corinne Joy defeated Kylie Alexa and Amity LaVey at 8:08.

* Footage aired of the feud between 23 Hazard and Pedro Dones.

6. 23 Hazard vs. Armani Kayos. It has been months since Kayos has been here (he recently became champion in nearby Chaotic Wrestling, so he is active!), and the fans gave him a “welcome back!” chant. He hit the splits across Hazard’s neck. Kayos flipped into the ring backwards against the ropes to splash onto Hazard. Hazard hit a one-legged dropkick at 3:30 and took control.

23 Hazard hit a springboard Stomp on the head for a nearfall, then a Russian Leg Sweep. Armani hit an Eat D’Feat, and they were both down at 6:00. Kayos hit some clotheslines and a spin kick, then a flying butt bump to the face for a nearfall. Kayos hit a forward Finlay Roll, and he went for a Best Moonsault Ever, but Hazard got his knees to block it. 23 Hazard immediately hit “Catch A Body” (LA Knight-style snapmare driver) for the clean pin.

23 Hazard defeated Armani Kayos at 7:33.

* Hazard got on the mic and said, “Another week, another body.” He wanted a 10-bell salute because they recently “lost” Pedro Dones. Of course, Pedro jumped in the ring behind Hazard and attacked him. Pedro hit a Samoan Drop. He got a chair, but Hazard fled. Pedro now got on the mic and said he’s not going anywhere. He challenged 23 Hazard to a street fight in two weeks!

7. Steven Stetson vs. Brando Lee in a No. 1 contender’s tournament match. Stetson had his Wrestling Open Tag Team Title belt with him. Stetson has a serious height and weight advantage; Lee tried some quick kicks to the thigh and tried to avoid locking up with the bigger opponent. Stetson hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner at 2:30 and was in control. Lee hit a huracanrana and a shotgun dropkick.

Lee went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Stetson caught him, dropped him throat-first on the top rope, then hit a Mafia Kick. Stetson kept him grounded and hit a bodyslam at 5:00 and celebrated. He hit some chops. Stetson hit an Earthquake-style butt splash to the sternum for a nearfall. The crowd chanted their unique profanities at Stetson. (It’s honestly one of my favorite moments here). Lee hit a double stomp to the chest at 8:00.

Lee hit a clothesline in the corner and a top-rope crossbody block, then a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Lee spun him to the mat and locked in a crossface at 10:00, and the crowd taunted Stetson to tap out. Stetson hit a spear for a nearfall. Lee got a huracanrana and a deep folding press cover for the flash pin! I did NOT expect that! The crowd went nuts! “What an upset!” Crockett shouted.

Brando Lee defeated Steven Stetson at 11:11 to advance to the semifinals.

8. Ryan Clancy vs. Sammy Diaz in a No. 1 contender’s tournament match. Standing switches to open, and Clancy applied a leg lock around the neck. Sammy hit a satellite headscissors takedown at 3:30 and some chops. Diaz hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall. Ryan hit a backbreaker over his knee at 5:00, and he stretched Sammy. He hit a back suplex, and he kept Diaz grounded. Sammy went for a second-rope moonsault at 7:00, but Clancy got his knees up to block it, and Ryan got a nearfall.

Ryan tied him in a bow-and-arrow over his knees. Sammy applied a Texas Cloverleaf, and the crowd taunted Ryan to tap out, but he reached the ropes at 9:00. Clancy hit another backbreaker over his knee, and he locked in a Sharpshooter! Sammy got to the ropes to break the hold. Sammy hit a running knee to the back. Ryan hit a German Suplex and a clothesline, but Sammy hit a brainbuster at 11:30, and they were both down. Sammy hit a twisting Pele Kick and an enzuigiri in the corner, then a Frankensteiner! He nailed the frog splash for a nearfall at 13:00.

Sammy hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for the pin at 14:18 , but the ref immediately waved it off because Ryan got his foot on the ropes. Sammy climbed the ropes, but Clancy jumped up and hit a headbutt on him, and they fought on the ropes, then Ryan hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall at 15:30. Clancy hit another German Suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ryan went for his dropkick, but Sammy avoided it, and Sammy hit a running knee. However, Clancy nailed the Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin. That was excellent, and worth pointing out that Ryan won clean.

Ryan Clancy defeated Sammy Diaz at 17:25 to advance to the semifinals.

* Mani Ariez hit the ring to confront Clancy. They argued, but then Ryan dropkicked Mani in the back. “What a low-life!” Crockett shouted. Brando Lee hopped in the ring and brawled with Clancy, and Lee hit a dropkick. (I don’t think they’ve revealed the brackets, but perhaps Lee is facing Clancy.) Yes, Lee got on the mic and said they will meet in the semifinals next Thursday!

Final Thoughts: A promotion that remains on a roll. I love tournaments, and a fun eight-man tournament to crown a No. 1 contender really works for me. A really good main event earns the best match of the night. Waller-Pasquale was really good for second, and the Lee upset over Stetson earned third.

No real complaints at all. Streaming issues happen — no big deal; I’m just glad that the replay ran without any issues. I’ll reiterate that this is the place to be and to be seen — and we once again have Jordan coming from Cleveland and Corinne Joy and Grayson Pierce coming from Atlanta.