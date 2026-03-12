Date and location for the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on May 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

March 12, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with Visit Fort Wayne, today announced that Saturday Night’s Main Event will emanate live from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday, May 23.

This marks the first time since 2014 that Fort Wayne will host a televised WWE event and the first time that Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held in Indiana since 1992.

Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, March 20 at 10am local via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Thursday, March 19 at 10am local.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.

Powell’s POV: It will be another wrestling-filled Memorial Day weekend with Smackdown on Friday, Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, and Raw on Monday.

