WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs, Tank Abbott, Ron Reis, Amazing Red, Yuji Nagata, Lou Thesz, Jerry Blackwell, Johnny Valentine

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show includes Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman vs. Mace and T-Bar. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is 54 today.

-David “Tank” Abbott is 56 today.

-Ron Reis turned 51 today. He played the role of The Yeti in WCW.

-Amazing Red (Jonathan Figueroa) is 39 today.

-The late Jerry Blackwell was born on April 26, 1949. He died at age 45 on January 22, 1995 due to complications from injuries suffered in a car accident.

-Yuji Nagata turned 53 on Saturday.

-The late Lou Thesz was born on April 24, 1916. He died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) died at age 72 on April 24, 2001.