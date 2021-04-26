WWE hires new Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce Claudine Lilien as the new Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Claudine Lilien as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships. Lilien, who previously held senior leadership roles across FOX Corp., FOX Sports and FOX Networks Group, will report to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

As head of WWE’s Global Sales & Partnerships division, Lilien will be a key member of the company’s senior management team, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and leading WWE’s sales organization while expanding its roster of sponsors and promotional partnerships.

“Claudine is a seasoned executive with a strong business acumen and outstanding reputation within the sports and entertainment marketplace,” said McMahon. “I am excited for Claudine to lead WWE’s sales division and look forward to her immediate contributions as we continue to deliver tremendous value to our world-class partners.”

Lilien spent more than 15 years at FOX Corp., most recently as Senior Vice President, Client Management & Solutions, where she was responsible for leading sales and marketing efforts for priority accounts across FOX Sports properties, including WWE Friday Night SmackDown, FOX Bet and FOXBet Super 6. Prior to that, Lilien served in various leadership positions including Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales for Fox Networks Group and Senior Vice President, Sports Sales for FOX Sports Media where she led the team responsible for selling FOX Sports’ marquee properties including the NFL, MLB, NCAA, NASCAR, USGA and UFC.

Lilien currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Lafayette College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Powell’s POV: The office shakeup continues in WWE, and I assume there will be more hires coming in the talent relations division given the recent firings.