AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show results: Mick Foley’s debut, Hook, Anthony Bowens, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Danial Garcia

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Double Or Nothing Pre-Show

Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium

Streamed live May 24, 2026, on AEW YouTube and HBO Max

-Renee Paquette stood in the ring and introduced Mick Foley, who made his entrance to a big ovation. Once in the ring, Foley pointed out his daughter, Noelle, in the crowd. Paquette asked what brought Foley to AEW. He said he took a break a couple of years ago, but he started watching again. Foley credited AEW with making him fall in love with wrestling again. Foley said he had lunch with Tony Khan fifteen years ago and has considered him a friend ever since. Foley said that when Khan expressed interest, he let him know that he was interested in being a part of something.

-Excalibur, Nigel McGuiness, and Tony Schiavone checked in from the broadcast table.

-Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions while the entrances for the opening match took place.

1. AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Viva Van and Zayda Steel (w/Christopher Daniels) in a five-minute championship eliminator. Steel started the match for her team. She went to ringside for a moment to stall. Once she returned to the ring, she tried to roll up Bayne, who didn’t budge. Steel went to the floor to stall again. Bayne followed. Van tagged in once Steel was back inside the ring. Van clotheslined Bayne over the top rope, but Kross dropped her with a kick on the floor.

A short time later, and with one minute remaining, Steel put Kross down with a DDT, but she couldn’t pin her. Kross and Bayne hit running kicks. Bayne put Steel down with an exploder suplex, and then she and Kross hit their double chokeslam finisher. Bayne covered Steel for the three count.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross beat Viva Van and Zayda Steel in 4:46 in a five-minute championship eliminator.

After the match, Daniels entered the ring and was dropped by a Bayne kick. Bayne and Kross hit their double chokeslam finisher on Van. Anna Jay and Tay Melo came out with a board and a pipe. Bayne and Kross exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: There was no mystery regarding the outcome despite the match ending with only 14 seconds remaining in the time limit. That has everything to do with the challengers not being established, and that won’t be an issue if Jay and Melo end up challenging Bayne and Kross. By the way, there are still plenty of open seats, but the show sold out, so it’s just late-arriving fans. The venue looks cool with a lot of natural sunlight.

-The Death Riders trio made their entrance through the crowd with Marina Shafir, and then the three Opps members entered via the stage.

2. Hook, Anthony Bowens, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Danial Garcia (w/Marina Shafir). A few minutes in, Shibata tagged in and motioned for Castagnoli to do the same. Castagnoli obliged and then traded rolling elbows. Castagnoli got the better of it, but Shibata caught him with a running kick to take offensive control.

A short time later, Hook was isolated by the Death Riders. Hook suplexed Garcia and Yuta, and then rolled under a double clothesline to tag out. Bowens worked over all three opponents and hit a twisting DDT on Yuta, but Castagnoli broke up the pin attempt that followed.

Castagnoli popped up Bowens and let him fall to the mat. Yuta and Garcia mauled Bowens with punches and then picked him up. Yuta and Garcia held Bowens while Castagnoli hit him with a running uppercut. Castagnoli covered Bowens and got the three count…

Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Danial Garcia defeated Hook, Anthony Bowens, and Katsuyori Shibata in 10:35.

Powell’s POV: The Death Riders aren’t full-fledged babyfaces despite their alliance with Will Ospreay. Garcia mounted one of his opponents and threw nine punches while the fans counted along, but then he stopped and soaked up the boos for not throwing the tenth punch. The fans were into the match and basically reacted to moves.

-Paquette and Foley spoke on the stage. Foley mentioned his friendship with Owen Hart before putting over the tournament as a great tribute.

-Shane Taylor Promotions made their entrance. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong came out with Harley Cameron and The Rizzler. They all stood on the stage, and then Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall came out with Big Justice, before they all headed to the ring.

3. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, Big Boom AJ, and QT Marshall (w/Harley Cameron, The Rizzler, Big Justice) vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Anthony Agogo (w/Christyan XO) in a ten-man tag. There was a mascot at ringside representing “the official hydration partner of Double or Nothing.” Ugh.

XO crotched Marshall on the top turnbuckle while the referee was distracted. Cameron took XO down on the floor and threw punches at her. A short time later, Briscoe performed a flip dive onto several opponents on the floor. There was a big tower of doom spot that was supposed to involve Marshall, but he fell to the floor. The other babyfaces hit a triple DDT on Bravo and Dean, and then AJ covered Dean for the win.

Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, Big Boom AJ, and QT Marshall defeated Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Anthony Agogo in 6:30.

Big Boom AJ’s chest was covered in blood as he celebrated with the babyfaces. The heels surrounded the babyfaces by standing on the apron. Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Mance Warner ran out and scared off the heels. Cassidy spun the mascot around on the floor…

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure what happened to Big Boom AJ, but he must have been

-Paquette and Foley stood in the ring and spoke about the Darby Allin vs. MJF title vs. hair match. Foley predicted that Allin would retain. “No, no, no, no,” MJF said over the mic. MJF walked to the ring while Paquette quickly exited.

MJF got in the ring and said Foley failed during every big moment of his career. The fans booed. MJF heeled on them by mocking the idea of the New York Knicks ever winning a championship. MJF told Foley that he and Allin are the same in that they are underdogs, but when their backs are against the wall, they lose.

Foley asked MJF to give him a moment so he could take it in because he never thought he’d have a feeling like this again in his life. Foley conceded that he lost a lot of matches. Foley said there’s a guy named Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who might say that he won a couple of matches, too. and then said he never had a match that went in 2:15. Foley called it a disgrace.

Foley said he was content to steal the show, but Allin is not. Foley said Darby would take the things he loves most – his title and his hair. Foley said MJF had wavy hair, and tonight it would wave goodbye. MJF kicked Foley in the balls.

AEW World Champion Darby Allin ran out and chased away MJF before he could hit Foley with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Foley recalled the first time he saw Darby. Foley said Darby was the weird one who was never picked for stardom. Foley told Darby to win for the weird ones. Foley closed with a “Bang, Bang” for Darby…

The broadcast team ran through the main card lineup. A Double or Nothing video package aired…

Powell’s POV: The MJF and Foley exchange was fun and will only add to the speculation that it’s leading to a match between the two.

Check out my AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view coverage in a separate post available via the main page.