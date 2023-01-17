AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher and The Blade
-Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson
-Danika Della Rouge vs. Kiera Hogan
-Jaiden vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
-Ari Daivari vs. Action Andretti
-Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers
-Brian Cook and Deimos vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
