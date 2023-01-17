AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson

-Danika Della Rouge vs. Kiera Hogan

-Jaiden vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Ari Daivari vs. Action Andretti

-Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers

-Brian Cook and Deimos vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.