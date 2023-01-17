WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated match lineup and entrants lists for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, 21 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 TBA)

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Raw Women’s Championship match, and added Cody Rhodes to the men’s Rumble during Monday’s Raw. Gunther, who announced his entry in the Rumble on Smackdown, is not listed for the match on the Royal Rumble website. WWE also hasn’t announced any specifics regarding the Pitch Black match aside from that it’s named after a flavor sold by one of their soda sponsors. Musical artist Hardy will perform the event’s official theme song live.