Beyond Wrestling “ID Showcase” results (5/15): Vetter’s review of Aaron Rourke vs. Mike Cunningham for the WWE Evolve Title, Sam Holloway vs. Cappuccino Jones, Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Casale

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “ID Showcase”

May 15, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the White Eagle

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

The venue is the home of Wrestling Open’s Thursday night shows (228 straight weeks and counting!) Fans were seated in rows of chairs. What the heck is this blasphemy? The lights were on, and this venue always looks good on TV. The attendance was maybe 100. Trevin Adams and Brother Greatness provided commentary.

Beyond Wrestling is hosting “The Wrestivus” with multiple indy wrestling shows in and around Worcester this weekend. The idea is that this is like The Collective of wrestling shows in the WrestleMania host cities.

* Earlier in the day, it was announced that Jimmy House (CJ Valor!) had travel issues and could not make it. I’m going to be consistent tonight and call everyone by their NON-ID names.

1. Airica Demia vs. Notorious Mimi in a No 1 contender’s match. The winner will get their title match later in the show! No angel wings for Mimi, who is clearly a heel tonight. She’s taller and has more in-ring experience. Both have competed here before, but Mimi has far more often. They have shared a ring twice before, but this is a first-ever singles match. Basic reversals early on. Demia hit a double chop for a nearfall. Mimi twisted Demia’s arms in the ropes, choked her in the ropes, and kicked at the damaged limb.

Demia fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Mimi hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00. They traded more forearm strikes. Demia hit an Eat D’Feat and a diving forearm to the back for a nearfall. Mimi missed a Helluva Kick. Demia hit a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. (Trevin is awesome on commentary, dropping some quick knowledge on each competitor). Mimi hit a Gory Bomb, and she applied “the Siren Song” (Muta Lock). Demia flailed and tried to reach the ropes, but she tapped out.

Notorious Mimi defeated Airica Demia at 7:37 to become the No. 1 contender.

* Mimi got on the mic and belittled Demia. She’s here to win the ID Women’s Title!

* Timothy Thatcher has issued an open challenge! If the person can beat Thatcher, they will earn an ID contract. Steven Stetson came out of the back! The crowd booed. However, Love, Doug appeared and brawled with Stetson to the back. Bobby Casale came to the ring and got in! He’s got a good look and an MMA background, and I truly could see Casale landing a contract here!

2. Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Casale. Wow, this is intriguing — Casale fits what WWE would be looking for (certainly more than Love, Doug.) The crowd cheered for Bobby, even though he’s a heel here. Standing switches to open. They tied up on the mat, and as expected, this looks like a legit fight. Casale mounted him and hit some forearm strikes. Thatcher grabbed the left wrist and twisted it. Casale hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Thatcher tied up the legs on the mat and turned it into a bow-and-arrow. Casale slammed Thatcher’s head on the apron and got a nearfall at 6:30.

Thatcher applied an ankle lock in the center of the ring, and the crowd chanted, “Please don’t tap!” Casale escaped and applied his own ankle lock! Thatcher hit some more European Uppercuts. He applied a cross-armbreaker; Casale escaped and applied his own cross-armbreaker at 9:00. Bobby applied a sleeper. This crowd was into this! They get what is at stake here! Casale hit repeated blows to the chest, but Thatcher reached the ropes. Casale hit an Angle Slam! Thatcher got a backslide out of nowhere for the pin. That was fun.

Timothy Thatcher defeated Bobby Casale at 10:09.

3. Marcus Mathers and It’s Gal vs. “The Mog Squad” Jha’Quan McNair and Jariel Rivera (w/Mike Cunningham). Again, Jimmy House is absent. Jariel was a regular here before he got the ID contract. Gal put sunglasses on Mathers before the bell, then one of his body-building medals! The Mog Squad attacked, and we’re underway. Gal and Mathers clotheslined them to the floor. McNair got back in and brawled with Mathers. (I’ll point out that Trevin is calling him “McNair” and not “Jacari Ball.”) The babyfaces worked over McNair in their corner and twisted his left arm.

The babyfaces slammed Rivera, and they both did push-ups on his chest at 3:00. Mathers hit a mule kick on McNair. The heels hit a team back suplex on Mathers for a nearfall at 4:30, and they worked Marcus over in their corner. They hit a team suplex. Rivera slammed McNair onto Mathers for a nearfall at 6:00. McNair hit a backbreaker over his knee. Rivera hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Mathers finally hit a back-body drop at 8:00.

Gal got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines. He hit his Roderick Strong-style gutbuster over his knees on McNair. Jha’Qon hit a gutwrench suplex. Rivera hit a Sling Blade for a nearfall on Gal at 10:00. Gal hit a double suplex and that popped the crowd. Mathers got back in and hit a top-rope double crossbody block. Mathers hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Jariel for a nearfall at 11:30. McNair hit a German Suplex on Mathers. Jariel hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant on Marcus for a nearfall.

Gal popped Jariel in the air, and Mathers caught Rivera’s head and hit a stunner. Mathers went to the top rope, but Cunningham hopped on the apron to distract him. Gal was pushed into Mathers, knocking him to the floor! The heels hit a team spear on Gal for the tainted pin. Good action. Mathers got in the ring to check on Gal, but Cunningham got in and hit a Fameasser on Mathers. The heels celebrated and posed together and were booed.

Jha’Quon McNair and Jariel Rivera defeated It’s Gal and Marcus Mathers at 13:54.

* McNair got on the mic and reintroduced themselves to the crowd, noting how they have dubbed themselves the Mog Squad. It’s going to be ‘hot boy summer’!’

4. Fallyn Grey vs. Valentina Rossi. Grey wore her fallen angel wings. I’ll reiterate that Rossi is probably 5’10” while Fallyn is closer to 5’2″, and the size and build advantage was immediately obvious. Rossi hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs. Fallyn hit a huracanrana. They went to the floor, and Rossi rammed Grey’s lower back into the ring frame at 2:00. She rolled Fallyn into the ring and got a nearfall. Rossi repeatedly stomped her in the corner and did the splits while placing her foot in Grey’s throat. Valentina hit some knee lifts to the ribs and got another nearfall.

Rossi put her in a Torture Rack and dropped down so it became a backbreaker, and she got a nearfall at 5:00. Fallyn hit a stunner and they were both down. Fallyn hit some Sling Blade clotheslines and an X-Factor for a nearfall. She applied a crossface on the mat, but Rossi reached the ropes at 6:30. Rossi hit more knee drops to the stomach and kept Grey grounded. Grey hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 8:30, but Rossi got a foot on the ropes. Rossi snapped Grey’s neck across the top rope, then she hit the fisherman’s swinging neckbreaker for the pin. Good action.

Valentina Rossi defeated Fallyn Grey at 9:03.

* Intermission went about 11 minutes. Bravo for keeping it short!!

5. Sam Holloway vs. Cappuccino Jones. Again, Sam is 6’8″ and earns the Matt Morgan comparison, so he towers over Jones, who is closer to 6’0″. They jawed at each other before the bell. Sam was fearful of being burned by Cap’s coffee. Cap tossed the contents, but it was just popcorn. Silliness. Cap ducked some of Sam’s punches and avoided the offense. Cap hit a dropkick, then a plancha to the floor at 3:00. Sam hit some bear paw chops to the chest. Ouch! In the ring, Holloway hit an elbow drop for a neaerfall at 4:30.

Sam planted his foot in Jones’s throat and worked him over. He hit a massive dropkick for a nearfall! Jones fired up and hit some jab punches. Sam hit a double-underhook suplex into the turnbuckles at 6:30. Cap hit some clotheslines and a pop-up dropkick. He avoided a chokeslam and hit a half-and-half suplex, then a diving forearm strike for a nearfall. Jones hit a spike DDT at 10:00. Sam hit a massive chokeslam for a nearfall. They fought in the corner; Cap dropped underneath and hit a powerbomb, then the top-rope Froggy Brew elbow drop for the pin. Good action.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Sam Holloway at 11:58.

6. Laynie Luck vs. Notorious Mimi for the WWE ID Women’s Title. These two have already fought several times of late. Mimi is in green gear now; she definitely changed outfits from a blue outfit earlier. They immediately traded quick reversals and got some rollups. Luck hit some chops in the corner. Laynie hit a suplex at 2:30 and an elbow drop for a nearfall. They went to the floor, where Mimi threw Laynie head-first into the ring post! Mimi sat her in an empty chair and chopped her, and she got a nearfall in the ring at 4:00.

Laynie tied her in an STF. Mimi hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. Mimi planted her knee in Laynie’s back and cranked back on her arms. Laynie got up and hit a pump kick to the chest, and she clotheslined Mimi to the floor. They again fought to the floor. In the ring, Laynie hit a running knee to the side of the head at 8:00, then a double stomp to the chest for a nearfall. Mimi hit a clothesline and an X-Factor for a nearfall. She applied the Siren Song (It won her earlier match!), but Laynie grabbed the ropes, and they were both down at 10:00. They hit stereo pump kicks. Laynie hit a Gory Special, and she locked in a crossface. Mimi quickly tapped out. Really good action.

Laynie Luck defeated Notorious Mimi to retain the WWE ID Women’s Title at 10:48.

7. Aaron Rourke vs. Mike Cunningham for the WWE Evolve Title. Rourke got the homecoming applause from these fans. Adams noted that the Mog Squad was still in the building, even if they weren’t at ringside. If Cunningham wins this title, the crowd is gonna riot! Cunningham backed him into a corner and celebrated. He threw Aaron to the mat, walked across his back, and danced again. Rourke yanked off Cunningham’s tear-away pants. Rourke hit some chops, so Cunningham rolled to the floor at 3:30 to regroup.

Mike’s chest was already turning a bright red. In the ring, Rourke hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Mike hit a suplex. Rourke hit a big back-body drop. He went for a split-legged moonsault, but Mike got his knees up. Mike hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick at 5:30 and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He hit an impressive dropkick for a nearfall. He jumped on Rourke’s back and applied a sleeper. Rourke flipped him out of the corner and to the mat.

Rourke hit a Helluva Kick and a second-rope Lungblower to the chest at 9:00, and he was fired up. The crowd chanted “Evil Gay!” (even though Rourke is a babyface!) Aaron hit a running knee to the side of the head, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Mike hit a jumping knee for a nearfall. Mike has some blood on his lower lip. Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner. Aaron hit the split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 12:00.

Cunningham hit a running Blockbuster for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down at 14:00. Rivera and McNair ran to ringside to cheer on Cunningham. McNair struck Rourke. Mike hit his impressive Fame-asser for a believable nearfall! Mathers and Gal ran to the ring to fight off Rivera and McNair. Rourke it a discus Mafia Kick, then the Molly-Go-Round (top-rope somersault buttsplash) for the pin. Really good action.

Aaron Rourke defeated Mike Cunningham to retain the WWE Evolve Title at 16:10.

* The crowd chanted, “That’s our champ!” Rourke got on the mic and noted he first competed in this building in 2018. He said he watched that first match today. “Oh boy!” he said, and the crowd laughed. He noted he had hair back then, but he was a lot smaller. He said, “I’m proud to be myself and what I stand for. That journey is not lost on me.” He talked about having an upcoming match in Evolve against Tristan Angels .

Final Thoughts: This show was a total blast. I like the ID prospects, and these shows have been fun. That was a really good main event, even though there was zero chance Mike was winning the belt tonight. For how few matches Cunningham has had, he’s a great talent. He’s come a long way just in the past five months.

I’m not the biggest fan of Thatcher’s work, but I was totally into that match. I was hooked by the possibility that Casale could earn an ID contract. This crowd was as hot during that match as at any point of the night. A real strong showing for Casale in easily the biggest match he’s had yet. Mimi-Laynie was really good for third. No complaints here. Heck, even the intermission was short and to the point. Okay, one complaint — no Starboy Charlie.

I watched this live Friday night; it should be available by Saturday morning.