WWE Clash in Italy lineup: Championship match set for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Clash in Italy event that will be held on Sunday, May 31, in Turin, Italy, at the Inalpi Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship

Powell’s POV: Gunther defeated Royce Keys in a Smackdown match to officially earn the title shot. Join me for my live review of Clash in Italy as it streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally at the afternoon start time of 1CT/2ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).