WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: The updated card for next weekend’s Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on May 23, 2026, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

-Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles

-Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship

-Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin

Powell’s POV: The six-woman tag match was added during Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review as Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).