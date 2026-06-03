WWE Evolve results (6/3): Vetter’s review of Wendy Choo vs. Sloane Jacobs for the Evolve Women’s Championship, Elijah Holyfield’s debut, the return of PJ Vasa

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 63)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed June 3, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 14.”

* Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs narrated the top matches for tonight! Sloane is confident she will beat Wendy Choo later!

1. Masyn Holliday vs. Gianna Capri. We see Veronica Haven and Anya Rune in the VIP lounge at ringside. Capri and Masyn locked up, and Gianna is taller. Masyn whipped her into a corner and rubbed her butt on Capri. This angered Capri, who shoved her foot into Holliday’s throat. Masyn hit an Earthquake-style running buttsplash at 3:00. Gianna hit a chop block to the back of the knee and got a rollup, grabbing the ropes for added leverage, for the pin out of nowhere!

Gianna Capri defeated Masyn Holliday at 3:26.

* Backstage, Wendy Choo said that Sloane Jacobs has taken shortcuts since she returned to WWE. [C]

* It’s Gal is back at the lake, and he’s still hurting from losing all his friends. He has been “confused and tricked” by others. He’s decided that “friends are overrated.” He is issuing an open challenge next week!

* Backstage, Chuey Martinez interviewed Romeo Moreno about his match tonight.

2. Harley Riggins (w/Kam Hendrix) vs. Romeo Moreno. Again, Riggins wore his Diesel-themed gear, and he hit some chops early on. Kam distracted Riggins. Harley hit a Whisper In the Wind splash that looked a bit awkward upon landing. Moreno fired up and hit some clotheslines. He kicked Kam off the apron to the floor at 3:00. Riggins hit a knee strike during a chokeslam for the pin.

Harley Riggins defeated Romeo Moreno at 3:35.

* Riggins ‘Pillmanized’ Romeo’s ankle inside a folding chair.

* Foreman Timothy Thatcher spoke to the security guards, who finally have names! Thatcher told Viktor Zandov and Shido Ash they were a bit too rough last week. He will need them at ringside again tonight. Zandov is thicker and more muscular. Ash has a lot of tattoos on his arms and neck. Thatcher said Nikkita Lyons will get a title shot at Succession III. [C]

3. Max Abrams vs. Cappuccino Jones. The security guards watched near ringside. Cap hit some punches early on. Max hit an enzuigiri and a Fame-asser leg drop for a nearfall at 1:30. He took control and hit some punches. Cap came off the second rope, but Max caught him with a dropkick, then a running Blockbuster, but he missed a top-rope elbow drop. Cap hit a back-body drop at 3:30 and a dropkick into the corner. Max hit another enzuigiri.

Cap hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Cap hit a Mafia Kick. Max hit a jumping knee. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down at 5:00. Jacari Ball and Santi Rivera emerged from the back, but Sam Holloway and Marcus Mathers attacked them. The security guards pulled Holloway to the back! Cap leapt off the top turnbuckle to the floor on Max. CJ Valor snuck up and struck Cap! Max immediately hit a leaping Fame-asser for the tainted pin.

Max Abrams defeated Cappuccino Jones at 6:24.

4. Elijah Holyfield vs. Kai Kavari. They locked up, and Holyfield easily backed him into the corner. He hit a leaping shoulder tackle, then some splashes in the corner and a Spinebuster at 1:00. He hit a straight punch to the jaw that dropped Kai. Elijah covered the prone Kai for the pin. I knew it would be short!

Elijah Holyfield defeated Kai Kavari at 1:14.

* Backstage, Tristan Angels was livid that he didn’t win the title last week from Aaron Rourke. He vowed he is not done in his title hunt. He isn’t happy with Braxon Cole, Harlem Lewis, or Chazz “Starboy” Hall.

5. Wendy Choo vs. Sloane Jacobs (w/Nikkita Lyons) for the Evolve Women’s Title. A camera showed Karmen Petrovic and PJ Vasa watching the match in the VIP lounge. Choo hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Karmen and PJ were arguing. Sloane mounted Wendy and hit some punches, then choked Wendy in the ropes. Jacobs hit a sideslam and a Hogan leg drop for a nearfall at 2:00. Sloane hit a Magic Screw swinging neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall. Wendy hit a short-arm clothesline at 4:00, then a second-rope Molly-Go-Round for a nearfall. Sloane nailed an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall.

Wendy hit a top-rope superplex and a brainbuster for a nearfall. PJ and Karmen were arguing again. Wendy applied the Dirt Nap standing sleeper, but Sloane escaped. Sloane nailed a Gory Bomb faceplant! She hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:00, and she applied a Muta Lock. Jacobs did a slingshot that sent Choo into the ropes. She set up for an Electric Chair, but Choo escaped, locked in the Dirt Nap, fell backwards to the mat, and Jacobs tapped out! Easily best of the night.

Wendy Choo defeated Sloane Jacobs to retain the Evolve Title at 7:59.

Jacobs fell to the floor. She reached up for Nikkita to help her to her feet, but Lyons pushed her away as Lyons glared at Choo. Meanwhile, Vasa and Karmen began fighting in the lounge!!

Final Thoughts: Five matches meant some were really short and not all that notable. I guess I’d prefer the three-match format, where each match has a chance to stand out. Sloane is no rookie, and she is pretty smooth in the ring. While I never once thought she was winning, it was a good main event.

It’s Gal just cracks me up. He moped for a few weeks, but he has his mojo back, and he’s ready to take on all challengers. Holyfield’s match was too short to get a sense of his skills, but he sure does have the right look. Next week features the It’s Gal open challenge, plus the Mog Squad vs. Cap, Mathers and Holloway.