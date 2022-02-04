WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: Third title match added

What's happening...

February 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Smackdown Tag Title match since our last update. It could be a hell of a match if the teams are given enough time. Lesnar and Rollins were given spots in the Elimination Chamber match, while Riddle beat Otis, Theory beat Kevin Owens, and Styles beat Rey Mysterio in qualifying matches on Monday’s Raw. Lesnar stated that if he wins the match, he intends to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania.

