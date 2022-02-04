Killer Kross on how he would fit in AEW, working for Triple H in NXT, the purpose behind Adam Cole’s promo that was critical of his elaborate entrance, his involvement in the Free the Narrative project, the WWE wrestler who made it tough to keep a straight face

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CBS Sports interview with Killer Kross

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Podcast available via CBSSports.com

Video available at SHAK Wrestling YouTube Page

Killer Kross on room for him in AEW now, compared to his last time as a free agent: “For me, I feel like the fit would be just as identically good before I signed with WWE as it would be now because I am always looking to integrate and create things that are not present within the programming. I don’t say that in a derogatory way. I just mean that typically how I approach things is: I look at what’s on the show, I look at how everyone is introducing ideas and concepts into the program, and I go, ‘What’s something that I can do that no one else is doing.’ I think that’s the best way to improve a show. Every single person that is part of a show should be attempting to contribute something from their individual standpoint to improve the entire show. So, there are things that haven’t been done yet or haven’t been done at all or I don’t think will be done that I can do. On that front, it looks very good to me.”

Killer Kross on Adam Cole promo tearing down Killer Kross’ value without Scarlett Bourdeaux and extravagant entrance: “It may have been counterproductive of me not to address this earlier, but there are certain things that I think are important to protect. I probably never would have brought this up unless you asked. Regarding that promo, the night before we had received a script. Everything that he said and everything that I said was delegated to us by a writing team. He’s a total professional, he was awesome to work with and we literally just showed up and did our job that day like we would do any other day. He’s always been the fourth wall promo guy. They thought that would be the best way to integrate him into the fatal five-way match, which is what we went into. If I recall, they were booking him with 50-50 booking after he dropped the title to Keith [Lee].

“How it was explained to me was they wanted me to go up to the main roster with clean kills on everybody. Time just wouldn’t afford it, so they thought how can we get the best guys in NXT in one match where Kross can go over and kill these guys? In this business, you can’t just run people over all month in promos and tag matches and stuff and then kill them clean at the pay-per-view. They get nothing. So, I think the idea behind that was to let them get their licks in prior to the pay-per-view, and then they just get smashed and beat. That was basically the idea behind it. Cole needed to look strong in the promo and they’re playing on the fourth wall stuff and that’s basically it.”

Kross on joining Free the Narrative: “On that subject of people have varying opinions on the concept of The Narrative: I do very strongly believe that professional wrestling and sports entertainment, there’s a huge difference, to enjoy these things it comes from a very subjective place. It comprises a lot of different things. I know some people just like their pro-wrestling to be sports-based and that’s it; however, it is 2022 and there are thousands of programs produced by major companies and people who have been in the business for 30, 40 years that discuss behind-the-scenes. I think we’re long past attempting to misdirect people about what it is that we’re doing. That’s not to say that we shouldn’t protect certain aspects of what we’re doing so that you can continue to enjoy it. Magicians don’t just explain to you how they do all of their tricks, but you do have a general understanding of what you’re getting into when you’re watching it.

“I think that Control Your Narrative is going to continue to be a refreshing concept for people who really enjoy pro-wrestling. You’re going to be able to see things within this that you’re not going to be able to see in other formats that are dictated by third parties and sponsorships and endorsement and specific television pattern-programming that would not allow you to see this stuff. It’s an alternative and people are always looking for alternatives once they’ve had enough of something. What I’m looking to contribute to it specifically will be another layer. I’m not interested in just jumping into this to participate. Like anything I’m involved with, I would like to add a new layer. Without spoiling the new ideas, we’re going to take things to another level.”

Kross on Triple H’s era of NXT: “It was awesome. To me, he is a natural leader. He was not someone who ever had to raise his voice. He’s not someone who ever had to get angry for people to listen to him. He was a person where I would come into work and he would be completely focused with each and every person he was working with. I never saw him play favorites. He never told you wanted to hear, he always told you what you needed to hear. He inspired people to be better versions of themselves at work.

“I could tell you for sure as much as people wanted to perform in this business for the fans, they also wanted to perform out of respect for Hunter and Shawn [Michaels] because of how much time they would put into them and helping them improve… They always say, ‘Never meet your heroes,’ right? I had a good feeling for it from the get-go. He’s definitely somebody for me, personally, that totally didn’t disappoint at all. He exceeded expectations of the person you think you want to meet from watching on TV growing up.”

Kross says John Morrison made it hard to keep a straight face in the ring: “We’re very close and when you work with somebody so many times, you just get more comfortable with them. You learn each other’s rhythm and timing in the ring. John and I have worked all around the world together. Typically if we’re working, especially if it’s not TV, we are not limited to things that we’re able to do in the ring. We can create whatever story we want for the fans. Depending on what city we’re in, we’ll feel the crowd and we’ll look at what’s going on, we’ll see who’s on the card and think, ‘What’s the best we can get out of this time on the card.’ We’ll have fun and I think that when people can feel that you’re having fun in the ring, they will also have fun in return. It’s quite infectious.

“He and I worked quite a bit on house shows and I will tell you, it’s a shame, but the best reactions I had ever gotten were on the main roster house shows and they’re not televised. My times weren’t cut, I wasn’t limited to what I can do in the ring. People weren’t telling me that I couldn’t do certain moves. I was able to just work with the rhythm of the audience and not have to worry about times being cut and changing directions. I really wish people could have seen that, but at least the live crowds did. Yeah, John I would say is the hardest person to keep a straight face with.”