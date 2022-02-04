What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: Four matches set for tonight’s show

February 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Isiah Kassidy for the TNT Championship.

-Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal for the FTW Championship.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez.

-Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago at Wintrust Arena. The show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.

