AEW Rampage lineup: Four matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Sammy Guevara vs. Isiah Kassidy for the TNT Championship.
-Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal for the FTW Championship.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez.
-Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno.
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago at Wintrust Arena. The show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.
