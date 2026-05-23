05/23 PW Boom with Jason Powell (Episode 410): WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event review with Jake Barnett 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer Jake Barnett reviewing WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles, Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship, and more…

The next Pro Wrestling Boom will be on Tuesday, May 26, with co-host Jonny Fairplay discussing AEW Double or Nothing. Submit your pro wrestling questions for this episode via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Jake Barnett (Episode 410).

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