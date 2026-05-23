Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (5/23): Vetter’s review of the AAA GM introduction, Bruto and Julio vs. Bravo and Rayo, Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 19)

Mexico City, Mexico, at Gimnasio Olímpico

Streamed live May 23, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves and JBL provided commentary remotely. Rey Mysterio wasn’t with them tonight, so Savio Vega provided the Spanish translation instead. The venue is a large arena, and it appeared packed.

* The show opened with several men in the ring who applied to become the AAA general manager. After a long build-up, the new GM came out of the back … it’s Rey Mysterio!!! “This is a bigger mistake than the Gobbledygooker!” JBL shouted! The cameras panned to the back and showed that Dominik Mysterio was livid at this news. “His own son won’t speak to him,” JBL fumed. GM Rey called Rey Fenix to the ring! [C]

1. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix for the AAA Cruiserweight Title. They twisted each other’s left arms early on and traded armdrags. Laredo dove through the ropes and barreled head-first into Rey’s chest. In the ring, Laredo Kid went for a missile dropkick, but Rey caught him and turned it into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 2:00. Laredo hit a running neckbreaker and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Fenix hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall at 4:00. Fenix hit a brainbuster-style Death Valley Driver, dropping Laredo straight down on the top of his head! That got a nearfall. Laredo hit a flipping DDT move for a nearfall. Cool move!

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Laredo hit a Poison Rana, but Fenix immediately hit a German Suplex, and they were both down at 6:30, and the crowd chanted, “Este Lucha!” Fenix hit a springboard spin kick to the face. He set up for the Mexican Muscle Buster, but Laredo got an inside cradle for a nearfall. Fenix ran across the top rope and kicked Laredo in the face! Rey set up for a move, but Laredo collapsed, and the crowd booed. Laredo hit a low-blow uppercut while the ref was out of position! Loud boos! “Brilliant! Absolutely brilliant!” JBL said. Laredo Kid hit a frog splash for the tainted pin. Good match until the predictable finish. [C]

Laredo Kid defeated Rey Fenix to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Title at 8:48.

* Backstage, Rey Mysterio spoke to Laredo Kid, who made it clear that a win is a win. Rey informed Laredo Kid that he will face Rey Fenix again next week.

* Footage aired of El Grande Americano (Kaiser) arriving and being treated like a hero.

2. Bruto and Julio vs. Bravo and Rayo in a tornado rules match. The Creed Brothers were draped in red, white, and blue, and they waved U.S. flags, too. Bravo and Rayo wore fairly identical gold pants with just a bit of red for Rayo and blue for Bravo. All four fought at the bell. Julio and Rayo fought in the ring, while Bruto and Bravo fought on the floor. Bravo hit some jab punches on Bruto. The brothers hit a team flapjack on Bravo and worked him over. Bravo, hit a dive to the floor. Rayo hit a moonsault to the floor. Bruto hit a top-rope cannonball onto all three! They were all down at 3:00.

Julio bodyslammed Ray onto the ring steps. The brothers slid chairs into the ring. Bravo pulled Rayo away from getting him. Rayo and Bravo hit repeated punches on Bruto. They hit a drop-toe-hold, dropping Bruto face-first onto an open chair. They wrapped Julio’s legs around the ring post and pulled his ankles to crotch him against the post. Bravo had a piñata shaped like Grande Original (Gable!) Rayo hit a running knee on the piñata as it was in Julio’s arms. Rayo and Bravo set up a table on the floor. The brothers attacked them.

Back in the ring, the brothers continued to beat up Rayo. Julio grabbed the piñata and struck Rayo over the head. They took turns hitting knee strikes to the ribs and blows across his back. Bravo jumped in and broke up a pin at 10:00. Bravo flipped Julio to the floor. He struck Bruto with a flagpole, and he dove onto Julio. Back in the ring, Bravo did an airplane spin on Bruto and dropped him to the mat at 12:00. Rayo and Bruto traded forearm strikes while on their knees. The brothers slammed Rayo’s and Bravo’s backs together, then they hit stereo powerbombs for a nearfall. All four were down again. Julio hit a top-rope double superplex!

Bruto hit a moonsault! Julio hit a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall! The brothers were setting up to powerbomb Bravo, but Rayo ran into the ring with a kendo stick, and he repeatedly struck the brothers with it. Bravo hit a top-rope frog splash onto Bruto, who was lying on a table on the floor, at 17:00! Bravo loaded his mask and hit a top-rope headbutt onto Bruto. However, Grande Original (Gable) appeared, and he pulled Bravo to the floor! El Grande Kaiser ran down the ramp, and he repeatedly struck one of the brothers with a chair.

Gable confronted him! They signed a contract that bars all physical contact! Gable started to head up the ramp to the back. Kaiser got on the mic and belittled him, saying, “The only thing you are going to be in your life is a shorty.” Gable ran back into the ring, but they again didn’t touch. Gable had on a T-shirt with a picture of Kaiser’s girlfriend, who was “fired” on a recent episode. Rayo and Bravo held Kaiser back, but eventually, they started brawling, so all six guys were brawling. Savio wondered if the match would be canceled.

Bruto and Julio vs. Bravo and Rayo went to a no-contest at about 22:00.

* Rey Mystero came out of the back again. He reiterated that next week will be mask vs. mask! Several other wrestlers ran into the ring to separate them.

* We saw essentially a comic book play out on the screen, narrating the story between the Grande Americanos.

Final Thoughts: Well, the show definitely set up next week’s big match. It’s easy to forget how good of wrestlers the Creed brothers are because they don’t get to show off moonsaults and 450 Splashes on WWE TV. That was a 22-minute match that simply didn’t drag at all, but of course, it was just a matter of time before Gable and Kaiser got involved. The opening match was fine, but the rematch next week should be able to top it. Rey Mysterio is a bit of a surprise for GM, because I presume he actually needs to attend any TV taping.