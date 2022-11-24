Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Beth Phoenix

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who is celebrating the holiday. I will enjoying the day with family and friends. I hope I will also enjoy tonight’s Minnesota Vikings game, which can’t possibly go worse than Sunday’s game, right? Either way, I remain eternally thankful for the support of the Dot Net Members and all of our readers, as well as for the hard work of our Dot Net staff members, both past and present.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features a look back at past Impact Wrestling Thanksgiving shows.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday in a fall count anywhere match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. While the days my reviews are available will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 56 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Beth Phoenix (Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland) is 42.