WWE Draft Tracker: The list of wrestlers drafted during Smackdown, the pool of wrestlers eligible to be drafted on Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following draft picks were made during the April 26, 2024 edition of WWE Smackdown.
Round One
Bianca Belair to Smackdown
Jey Uso to Raw
Carmelo Hayes to Smackdown
Seth Rollins to Raw
Round Two
Randy Orton to Smackdown
Bron Breakker to Raw
Nia Jax to Smackdown
Liv Morgan to Raw
Round Three
LA Knight to Smackdown
Ricochet to Raw
“The Bloodline” Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Paul Heyman to Smackdown
Sheamus to Raw
Round Four
AJ Styles to Smackdown
“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri to Raw
Andrade to Smackdown
Kiana James to Raw
Picks Announced After Smackdown
“The OC” Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Michin to Smackdown
Shayna Baszler to Raw
Zoey Stark to Raw
Cedric Alexander and Ashante Adonis to Smackdown
Baron Corbin to Smackdown
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to Smackdown
Ivar to Raw
The following wrestlers will be eligible to be drafted during Monday’s Raw.
DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)
Apollo Crews
Braun Strowman
Bronson Reed
Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell
Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
CM Punk
The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile)
Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
Drew McIntyre
Final Testament (Karrion Kross, “AOP” Akam and Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering)
Giovanni Vinci
Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser)
Jade Cargill
Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
Kevin Owens
Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez)
LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega)
Naomi
Natalya
New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)
New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
Odyssey Jones
Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)
Shinsuke Nakamura
Tegan Nox
The Pride (Bobby Lashley, “Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab)
Tiffany Stratton
NXT wrestlers are eligible
