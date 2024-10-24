Sinn Bodhi on a potential WWE return, a player/coach role, the Kizarny gimmick

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Sinn Bodhi

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On a possible return to WWE: “What I would like to sort of saddle into is doing what I do now but specifically for a major company, I would like to be a player/coach. WWE, I can’t disagree with anything that Triple H does because he’s Triple H, he’s awesome, but he’s gotta know, he wants to invest in these younger athletes, again, that makes sense, but he comes from a time where older grizzled guys led younger guys and groomed them and polished them. We called those carpenters.”

Teaching at the WWE Performance Center: “I couldn’t help but just learn a shit ton of really sneaky, awesome tricks, how to make it look good, how to tell a story, how to keep each other safe. All this kind of stuff, so I can do that for the young guys, so I would really like to help, whether it’s for AEW, whether it’s for TNA, whether it’s for WWE or wherever, NWA.”

On the Kizarny gimmick: “I was a legitimate circus strongman, a legitimate side-show freak. And when Vince McMahon, head of the WWE got wind of that, he kinda wanted to reinvent the wheel in his own sort of weird way. And I was not comfortable with it. Didn’t like it, but I tried my best to be what they wanted me to be, sort of, you know, be a good little employee and all that. I was a good little soldier. So even if you think it’s goofy or stupid or counterproductive, you’ve kind of gotta just do as best you can. If you are one of the guys that are the squeaky wheels, they end up breaking through that wall. But, that’s about the biggest hindsight lesson any wrestler ever learns.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, Jake Roberts, WWE, Vince McMahon, Johnny Ace, TNA, Sinn, The New Church, his custom action figures, Michael Hayes, and more.