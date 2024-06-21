WWE Raw preview: Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The follow-up to last week’s Wyatt Sicks attack

-Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Drew McIntyre appears

Powell’s POV: Gable is back in the MITB qualifier after being temporarily replaced by Ilja Dragunov. McIntyre attacked CM Punk on Smackdown. Kayla Braxton stated later in the show that McIntyre told her that he would see her on Monday. Raw will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.