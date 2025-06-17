What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Night of Champions go-home show

June 17, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring semifinal match

-Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match

-Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.