WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Night of Champions go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring semifinal match

-Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match

-Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena.