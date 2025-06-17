NXT TV preview: Blake Monroe contract signing, six-man tag set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro vs. Elijah, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura

-Blake Monroe (f/k/a Mariah May) signs her NXT contract

-Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan in an Evolution Eliminator match

-Zaria vs. Izzy Dame in an Evolution Eliminator match

-Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker in an Evolution Eliminator match

-Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace in an Evolution Eliminator match

Powell's POV: The NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.