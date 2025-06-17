Wrestling Open RI “Episode 11” results (6/16): Vetter’s review of Bryce Donovan vs. Brando Lee and Liviyah vs. Tiara James, Channing Thomas vs. Kylon King

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 11”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 16, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events, so they are planning to run two shows a week indefinitely. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, Dustin Waller, Nick Battee, referee Scott Robinson, and another guy provided commentary over the course of the show. The attendance was maybe 120-150; it definitely seemed higher tonight than in recent weeks.

1. Jose Zamora vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a spotlight match. Zamora is the kid with the body camera around his neck so he can record his life. Ref Robinson and Battee provided commentary on this one. Jake “wrenched” the left arm. Zamora dropped him snake-eyes and hit a clothesline at 1:30 and took control. He hit a spinning leg lariat for a nearfall. Gray fired up and hit some clotheslines. He wildly swung on a clothesline attempt; Zamora ducked it, rolled up Gray, and got the flash pin. Basic and harmless.

Jose Zamora defeated Jake Gray at 5:12.

* In a backstage segment recorded last week after the main event, “Smart” Mark Sterling told Bryce Donovan to end their “Brando Lee problem.” Back to the venue, Donovan dragged a referee to the ring. He wants his match right now! Paul Crockett and Dustin Waller took over on commentary for the main show.

2. Bryce Donovan vs. Brando Lee for the Wrestling Open Title. Crockett was surprised, saying this was slated to be our main event. Donovan attacked from behind during the introductions; I started the stopwatch at first contact. I don’t think we had a bell, as they traded blows. Bryce hit an elbow drop. Brando hit some running European Uppercuts in the corner, then a dropkick. He tried to pick up Bryce at 3:00 but Bryce blocked it and hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. Bryce dropped him throat-first on the top rope and stayed in control of the match.

Bryce applied a standing Cobra Clutch, and they fell to the mat, and it appeared Lee was about to pass out, but he powered back to his feet, pushed off the corner, and rolled up Bryce for a nearfall. Lee hit a Stundog Millionaire and some shoulder blocks. They went to the floor, where Lee pushed him into the ring post. He hit a flip dive to the floor, and I think his back hit the ground before he struck Bryce, but he popped up to his feet.

In the ring. Brando hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 8:00! He tried a moonsault but crashed stomach-first to the mat. Bryce immediately hit a chokeslam but only got a nearfall! Bryce was irate and stomped on Brando in the corner. Lee hit a tornado DDT, then an implant DDT at 10:30. He went to the top rope, but Bryce shook the top rope to make Lee fall and get crotched in the corner. Bryce immediately hit a twisting DVD move for the pin. A very good opener; I never thought Lee was winning, but he looked good and was really competitive here.

Bryce Donovan defeated Brando Lee to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 10:46.

3. Anthony Greene vs. Kalvin Dumont. I just saw this scrawny, long-haired kid for the first time last week, and it’s his debut here. Dumont immediately claimed that Greene punched him in the nose, and he rolled to the floor, selling the “injury.” In the ring, Kalvin hit a very weak chop, so Greene hit a harder one back, then a bodyslam at 2:30. Kalvin hit a Russian Leg Sweep and a bodyslam. Waller noted that Kalvin is from Chaotic Wrestling (where I saw him last Thursday.) Dumont went for a pin, didn’t get it, and threw a temper tantrum. Greene hit some clotheslines and a running neckbreaker. He hit a superkick, then a piledriver for the pin. Greene carried the kid to a pretty watchable match.

Anthony Greene defeated Kalvin Dumont at 6:24.

* Rich Palladino interviewed Davienne. She is not dressed to wrestle. She said she’s had some of her best matches in Rhode Island. She said she wanted a front-row seat to scope out some competition, and in particular, to see Liviyah.

4. Tiara James vs. Liviyah. I always compare Tiara James to Brandi Rhodes, and she’s had several MLW matches. Liviyah is the blonde 18-year-old second-generation wrestler who has really impressed of late. They traded some quick reversals early on. Liviyah hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Tiara hit a side slam and some chops and took control. She hit a suplex and did some push-ups. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Liviyah dropped her with a hard clothesline at 4:30. Tiara put Liviyah across her shoulders and did some deep squats, but Liviyah escaped, got a rollup, and the flash pin!

Liviyah defeated Tiara James at 4:41.

* James struck Liviyah after the bell. Davienne ran into the ring and chased off Tiara. She helped Liviyah to her feet… but then clotheslined her! She hit a basement dropkick in the corner and was loudly booed. Waller, in full heel mode, cheered on Davienne for these tactics.

* We had a video package to set up the next match!

5. Channing Thomas vs. Kylon King. Channing wrestled in western Illinois on Saturday (it’s just insane how much the top indy stars travel!), and it’s still jarring to see him now as a babyface here. He came out first; he attacked Kylon as he emerged through the curtain, and they immediately brawled on the floor. I started my stopwatch at first contact. They got in the ring and traded chops. Channing dropped him with a clothesline at 1:30. Channing hit a version of a Poison Rana, putting his legs under Kylon’s arms. Kylon slammed him into a corner and repeatedly stomped on him. He hit a spinebuster at 3:00 and switched to a half-crab.

Kylon whipped Channing into the corner, and Channing sold pain in his lower back. Kylon hit a backbreaker over his knee and a senton for a nearfall. The crowd began chanting “You sold out!” at Kylon. Channing hit a diving European Uppercut at 6:30 and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Kylon hit an enzuigiri; Channing hit a leg lariat. Channing set up for a piledriver, but Dustin Waller left commentary, ran in the ring, and attacked Channing, causing the DQ. The finish was entirely expected, but the match was really good. Anthony Greene ran in for the save.

Channing Thomas defeated Kylon King via DQ at 8:15.

* Video aired of Steven Stetson returning on Thursday, costing TJ Crawford to lose his title match against Bryce Donovan.

6. TJ Crawford vs. Dante Drago. We haven’t seen Drago here in months; he came to the ring dressed as TJ Crawford. He said he was going to prove he’s a “better TJ Crawford” than the real TJ Crawford. So, TJ marched to the ring and looked ticked off and not amused by Dante’s antics. Dante tried some spin kicks to the thighs that TJ no-sold. TJ fired back with his own rapid-fire series of kicks. Dante dropped him throat-first on the middle rope and hit a series of chops and stomps. He hit a dropkick at 4:00 and celebrated before he got a nearfall.

Drago hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. TJ fired up and hit some punches to the ribs and a running shoulder block in the corner, then a stunner for a nearfall, and they were both down at 6:30. Dante ducked the Silver Bullet, and he hit a Rebound Lariat. Dante tried to hit a Silver Bullet but he slipped and fell. TJ then nailed the Silver Bullet (spin kick to the head) for the pin. Decent action; I actually thought TJ was going to win in a shorter, more decisive fashion.

TJ Crawford defeated Dante Drago at 6:58.

* TJ got on the mic and made it clear he’s upset he didn’t win the title and said he should be champion right now. He said he and Brick City are entering the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Tournament, which begins next Monday! Waller left commentary, so Crockett was now solo.

7. “The New School” Rain Conway and Brett Mettro vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio. Mettro just turned heel, and he now has a black singlet, which is much better than the jobber teal. Conway put on his amateur headgear and opened against Vecchio, but Anthony tied him up and tossed him around. The Shooter Boys hit some quick team moves. Brett got in and faced Ortiz, with Aaron hitting a deep armdrag. The SB slammed Rain onto Mettro. Mettro hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam on Vecchio, then a second one at 4:00. Waller returned to the booth, saying he had to see the Shooter Boys fail. The heels kept Vecchio grounded. They briefly argued; it allowed Ortiz to get a hot tag. Ortiz hit a Doomsday Blockbuster for the pin. That wrapped up suddenly.

“The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio defeated “The New School” Rain Conway and Brett Mettro at 6:45.

8. “Mint” It’s Gal and Nick Battee vs. Bobby Orlando and Bear Bronson. Gal and Bear opened with a test of strength, and Bronson overpowered him. Gal applied a leg lock around the neck. Bear hit a shoulder block that dropped Gal, and he did some push-ups to mock Gal. Bear put Gal across his shoulders and did some deep squats. Orlando and Battee got in at 3:30. Bobby scooped up Bear and slammed him onto Battee for a nearfall. Bear hit some loud chops and a Gorilla Press, then a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:00.

Battee hit a chop block on the back of the knee, and the heels took control and kept Bronson grounded. Gal hit a suplex for a nearfall. Battee tied up the damaged leg on the mat and punched at the sore knee. Gal hit a jumping guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 8:00. Bear hit a fallaway slam on Gal, and Orlando got the hot tag and hit a series of chops on Gal. Orlando hit a running bulldog on Gal and was fired up. Bobby flew off the ropes, but Gal caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall at 10:00.

The heels hit a team flapjack and did some push-ups before Battee tried a pin attempt. Battee mounted Orlando and repeatedly punched him, and the heels kept Bobby in their corner. Gal hit a tilt-a-whirl gutbuster over his knee. Bobby hit a double DDT at 12:30, and he got the hot tag to Bear, who ran in and hit some clotheslines on each heel. Bear put both guys on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop, and he got a nearfall on Battee.

Battee tried a sunset flip; Bear blocked it and dropped all of his weight on Nick’s sternum at 14:30. Battee hit a pop-up stunner move on Bobby for a nearfall, but Bear made the save. Bear and Gal traded forearm strikes. Bear hit a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall on Gal at 16:00. Battee pulled Bobby to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Jose Zamora snuck in the ring and hit Bronson! Gal immediately rolled up Bronson for the tainted pin!

It’s Gal and Nick Battee defeated Bear Bronson and Bobby Orlando at 16:44.

* Zamora celebrated with the heels. The Shooter Boys ran in for the save. Vecchio got on the mic and said they are going to be in the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Tournament, and they hope to meet the team of Gal & Zamora & Battee.

Final Thoughts: Two really strong matches to bookend this show. I’ll go with Brando-Bryce for the best match, ahead of a very good tag match main event. Even without a clean finish, Kylon-Channing was really good for third. That’s a really strong trio of top-tier matches. The rest of the show was fine. The Shooter Boys are so good at such a young age. Drago hasn’t really quite won me over yet, and Kalvin is definitely green.

Wrestling Open has to be very happy to see a crowd this size; they are definitely growing in this new venue. These shows continue to impress. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.