Wrestling Open RI “Episode 9” results (6/2): Vetter’s review of “Mint” It’s Gal and Nick Battee vs. Bobby Orlando and Jermaine Marbury, Brad Baylor vs. Aaron Rourke in an WWE ID Title tournament match

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 9”

June 2, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events, so they are planning to run two shows a week indefinitely. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, Anthony Greene, and ref Scott Robinson, and another guy provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 80.

1. JGeorge vs. TJ Crawford in a spotlight match. JGeorge has really become “Mr. Spotlight match” in the past month. Robinson provided commentary on this one, and they talked about TJ becoming a full-fledged babyface in recent months. He hit a running boot in the corner for a nearfall at 1:30. JGeorge hit a bodyslam and a spin kick to the jaw. TJ hit a doublestomp to the chest, then a Shining Wizard for the pin. Acceptable match, but I thought the whole point of these pre-show matches was to give some unknown rookies some opportunities; neither of these guys are rookies.

TJ Crawford defeated JGeorge at 4:22.

2. DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence vs. “Brick City” Julio Cruz and Victor Chase in a no-DQ match. Heels DJ and Georgio came out first; BC ran in, and they all immediately brawled, and the ref called for the bell to officially begin. Victor and Julio each hit running splashes in a corner on Georgio. They all brawled to the floor at 2:30. They went over towards the wall and away from the ring. They brawled up onto the second deck; Crockett said wrestlers have been told they cannot go up there, as this is a historic building. (I’ll note that I don’t think I’ve seen a fan in the balcony in any of the shows.)

They came back down the stairs at 8:00. Crockett noted this is not a falls-count-anywhere match, so they have to return to the ring. They brawled to the back again! The crowd chanted, “Please come back!” They emerged again and got up onto a stage. Georgio shoved Chase into the ring post at 11:30, and they brawled around ringside. They got into the ring for the first time in more than nine minutes! (This is officially the tamest no-DQ match I’ve ever seen. I’m fine with that, though.) The heels worked over Cruz, as Chase was down on the floor.

Powers hit a frogsplash for a believable nearfall at 13:30. DJ got a chair, but Victor took it from him. He jabbed DJ in the gut with it, then struck him across the back. BC did the same to Georgio. They then hit the “Business is Booming” (team slam) to pin Lawrence. Decent brawl, but as I noted, a clean brawl — no tables, no glass, no blood, etc., and each heel took literally just one chairshot to the back.

“Brick City” Victor Chase and Julio Cruz defeated DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence at 14:38.

* Footage aired of the Miracle Generation attacking Ichiban and turning heel last Monday. We then saw some new footage from after they went off the air last week, with the fans berating MG for their actions.

3. Dustin Waller (w/Kylon King) vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. King was in his street clothes, looking like an eighth-grade math teacher. Gray shouted, “Why did you do it?” and the crowd chanted, “Why? Why?” Waller hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, but he pulled up Gray at the two-count. Waller hit Ichiban’s leaping Flatliner for the pin. Crockett was disgusted that he used Ichiban’s move to win.

Dustin Waller defeated Jake Gray at 2:24.

* Waller grabbed the mic, but the crowd chanted “Shame!” at him. Waller said he is taking Max Caster’s offer of $50,000 to hurt Ichiban in a way he hasn’t been hurt before. Anthony Greene stood up and jawed with Waller. Greene was disgusted that they turned on their friend for some money. Greene challenged Waller to a match next week, and Dustin accepted.

4. Jariel Rivera vs. Brando Lee. Both youngsters have really impressed this year. Good back-and-forth early on. Rivera hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Lee fired back with a German Suplex, and he was fired up. He hit a splash and scored the pin. Short but entertaining.

Brando Lee defeated Jariel Rivera at 5:29.

5. Ricky Smokes vs. Love, Doug. WWE ID prospectSmokes carried his Wrestling Open Tag Team Title belt with him. No one joined either man to the ring. Smokes tied him up on the mat early on, and the crowd was loudly in support of Doug. Smokes hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:00, and he remained in charge of the action. Doug threw some rose petals; Greene wondered if that should be a DQ. Smokes blocked a suplex and hit his own suplex. Doug hit a flying forearm in the corner and a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 6:30. Doug went for a bulldog, but Smokes blocked it, and Ricky hit a clothesline, then a neckbreaker over his knee for the pin. Good action.

Ricky Smokes defeated Love, Doug at 7:46.

6. Aaron Rourke vs. Brad Baylor in a WWE ID tournament match. The loser of this match will be eliminated from the tournament. (Both men are 1-1 in this double-elimination tournament that is playing out at indy shows across the country.) Quick mat reversals to open, and Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner, then an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Baylor choked him in the ropes and kept Rourke grounded. He hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:30. Rourke hit a release Northern Lights Suplex, and they were both down.

He hit a huracanrana out of the corner, then a running kick into the corner, then a running buttbump to the face. Rourke hit a second-rope flying knee to the sternum for a believable nearfall at 7:30, but he missed a split-legged moonsault. Baylor hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee for a believable nearfall. Smokes suddenly appeared at ringside and argued with the ref. Rourke pushed Baylor into Smokes, rolled up Brad, and got a believable nearfall. Baylor kicked Smokes off the apron to the floor. However, it allowed Baylor to hit a swinging neckbreaker for the tainted pin.

Brad Baylor defeated Aaron Rourke to advance in the WWE ID tournament at 9:16.

7. “Mint” It’s Gal and Nick Battee vs. Bobby Orlando and Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). WWE ID prospect Gal wore his body-building medals. Gal and Bobby opened; Orlando did some push-ups on Gal’s back! Battee tagged in at 1:30, but Orlando bodyslammed him, and the babyfaces worked over Nick’s left arm. Marbury hit some armdrags. The heels began working over Marbury and kept him grounded, and Benny led the crowd in the “defense!” chant. Bobby got a hot tag at 5:30 and slammed Battee for a nearfall.

Gal crotched Orlando in the corner, and it allowed Battee to retake control of the action. Gal got in and slammed Orlando for a nearfall. He hit a tilt-a-whirl gutbuster over his knee, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 7:30. Orlando hit a double missile dropkick, and he made the hot tag to Jermaine. Marbury hit some clotheslines, and he ‘dunked’ both heels’ heads to the mat at 9:30. He hit some Stinger Splashes. Gal hit a gutbuster over his knees on Marbury. Orlando and Battee traded punches, and Nick hit a swinging neckbreaker. Gal hit a German Suplex on Marbury. Jermaine pushed the heels into each other, rolled up Gal, and got the flash pin! Good match.

Jermaine Marbury and Bobby Orlando defeated It’s Gal and Nick Battee at 11:34.

* Gal complained about the loss. Marbury challenged him to a singles match next week!

Final Thoughts: A really good show that built off of last week’s big heel turn. Waller came off angry and defensive, but cocky; it was the right mix for the newly-turned heel. I liked the WWE ID prospect match for the best of the night. The no-DQ match felt fresh just because we haven’t done one here; as I noted, we hadn’t seen anyone go upstairs until now, so I’ll give that second, ahead of the main event.

We had more established guys this week and fewer rookies, and it showed in the quality of the matches. Notably missing, though, was a women’s match. (Where was Liviyah? Was this the first WO:RI show without her?) Next week features Anthony Greene vs. Dustin Waller, and that should be really good. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.