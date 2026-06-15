WWE star Drew McIntyre lands a role in a Russell Crowe movie

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre landed a new movie role. The WWE wrestler has been cast in The Last Druid starring Russell Crowe. The cast also includes Rose Leslie, Andreas Pietschmann, Daniel Zovatto, Stacy Clausen, Pablo Derqui, and Crowe’s son, Tennyson Crowe. Filming is underway in Spain. For more details, visit Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Good for McIntyre, who recently worked with Russel Crowe on the Highlander reboot. There’s no indication yet as to how long McIntyre’s latest acting gig will keep him away from WWE.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)