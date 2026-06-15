AEW announces partnership with “The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience”

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Monday to announce its association with “The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience.”

LONDON, UK – June 15, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling today announced a partnership with The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience, a groundbreaking new live entertainment event set to premiere in London’s West End this fall. This partnership marks the first time a major wrestling company has stepped into the world of original musical theatre.

Opening in the heart of London’s West End, AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience will transform a historic 52,000 square ft venue near Tottenham Court Road into an immersive wrestling and rock-and-roll wonderland, creating one of the most unique live entertainment experiences ever staged in the United Kingdom.

Designed for audiences of all ages and part West End rock musical, immersive theatrical experience and professional wrestling phenomenon, AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience is set against the backdrop of one wrestler’s final pay-per-view event. The production combines an original 1980s-inspired rock score, powerful theatrical storytelling, larger-than-life characters that audiences will cheer for and world-class professional wrestling into a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience that features unforgettable songs, emotional performances, romance, comedy and spectacle, while telling the universal experience of retirement, legacy, love, family and finding the courage to leave your life’s work behind with your head held high. Whether you’ve attended hundreds of wrestling events or have never seen a single match, fans in attendance will be able to follow every moment of the story.

“On behalf of AEW, we are thrilled to collaborate with The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience in London this fall,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “This marks an incredible opportunity to partner All Elite Wrestling with an established theatrical production, showcase AEW stars during select performances and further expand our footprint in the London market.”

“AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience is a West End rock musical that happens to take place in the world of professional wrestling,” said Jeremiah James, Director, Lead Producer, and one of the creators. “I am deeply grateful to Tony Khan and everyone at All Elite Wrestling for believing in this project and embracing a creative risk that has never been attempted before. Together, we’re helping to innovate a new form of live entertainment.”

“One of the things that drew me to AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience is that no two performances will ever be exactly alike,” said Executive Producer Frank Licari, “The story, music, and characters remain the same, but the live wrestling element creates opportunities for surprises, special guests, and moments that can only happen in that room on that night.”

Unlike most West End productions, AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience will actively encourage audiences to capture photos, videos and share their experience on social media in real time.

AEW Presents The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience is directed under a vision years in the making by Jeremiah James, who previously starred in the acclaimed 2008 West End revival of Carousel at London’s Savoy Theatre and Executive Produced by Frank Licari, an Emmy-nominated producer whose work spans film, television, documentaries, and live entertainment. Also serving as Executive Producer and Wrestling Consultant is Chavo Guerrero, whose credits outside the ring include Margo’s Got Money Troubles, The Iron Claw, GLOW, and numerous film and television productions where he has served as wrestling coordinator, performer, stunt professional, and creative consultant. In addition, Book and lyrics are by Jason Huza, with Book, music, and additional lyrics by Sylvana Joyce and C. Robert Smith. Tatevik Hunanyan serves as Associate Director, with Bull James serving as wrestling booker alongside associate wrestling booker, Brandon Scott.

Each performance will include a preshow interactive wrestling experience, inviting fans to explore multiple wrestling-themed installations and exhibits before the main event. Tickets range from £30 to £80, with premium VIP experiences available as optional add-ons.

Additional casting announcements, partnership news, and ticketing information will be released in the coming weeks. For information about AEW appearances and ticket opportunities, fans can register to become an AEW insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

For more information visit https://www.thelastmatch.com/

ABOUT THE LAST MATCH: A PRO-WRESTLING ROCK EXPERIENCE

Winner of 11 BroadwayWorld Awards and developed through multiple sold-out presentations, The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience is an original live entertainment event blending professional wrestling, theatrical storytelling, immersive experiences, and original rock music into a groundbreaking family-friendly production unlike anything currently on stage.