04/13 PW Boom With Jason Powell (Episode 404): AEW Dynasty fallout and a look ahead to WrestleMania 42 with Jonny Fairplay

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame. Jason and Jonny answer your email questions coming out of AEW Dynasty, while also looking ahead to WrestleMania 42. Our next big event post-show will be next Monday after WrestleMania 42 weekend. If you would like to submit questions for the show, send them to dotnetjason@gmail.com and please put “Boom Questions” in the headline…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 404) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

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