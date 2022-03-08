What's happening...

NXT 2.0 Roadblock, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Chad Gable, Michael Tarver, Ursula Hayden

March 8, 2022

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the Roadblock theme and includes Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 37 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 35 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ursula Hayden, who wrestled as Babe the Farmer’s Daughter in GLOW, is 56.

-Michael Tarver (Tyrone Evans) is 45.

-Chad Gable (Charles Betts) is 36.

Topics

