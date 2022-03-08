3/7 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Session Moth Martina vs. Ruby Soho, “Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Scorpio Sky, Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander, Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo, Daniel Garcia vs. Ray Jaz, Cameron Stewart vs. Lance Archer

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 53)

Taped March 2, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Streamed March 7, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Before any introductions, still shots were shown of some of the action from the previous night at AEW Revolution… As Lance Archer’s music played, Paul Wight welcomed us to Elevation this week and was joined by Mark Henry on commentary. Wight sent it to ring announcer Justin Roberts, who introduced Lance Archer.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Elevation was delayed by about 30 minutes this week after last week’s episode was mistakenly shown instead.

1. Lance Archer vs. Cameron Stewart. Archer walked backstage to grab Stewart and then threw him down the ramp. After seven or eight lariats, Archer lifted Stewart up for the Blackout and then got the pinfall victory.

Lance Archer defeated Cameron Stewart by pinfall in 1:50.

After the match, Archer dropped Stewart with another lariat…

Bailin’s Breakdown: Another dominant win for Archer to build up his wins before the next high-profile match that he is featured in. This seems to be a recurring pattern for Archer.

3. Ruby Soho vs. Session Moth Martina. Martina danced to Soho’s music as Soho made her entrance. Soho offered Martina a handshake to start the match. Martina accepted and then tried to grind on Soho. Soho pushed Martina away then motioned for Martina to lock up. Martina continued to dance until Soho chopped and kicked her. Soho went to run the ropes, but Martina grabbed Soho and hit her with a forearm to the back of the head. Martina then hit Soho with a series of forearms and then performed a fisherman’s buster suplex for a near fall. Martina locked in a variation of a Cobra Clutch until Soho was able to escape using a side suplex. A few moments later, Soho caught Martina with the No Future kick for the pinfall.

Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina by pinfall in 3:50.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Martina was given a lot of offense in this short match and was probably able to show more personality in that time than the majority of the talent brought in for Elevation or Dark. It would not surprise me to see Martina again fairly soon. As a former ROH talent, I wouldn’t rule her out of any ROH relaunch plans. Soho is in desperate need of a program of some sort though. I am sure that time will come. I just hope that it is sooner than later.

3. Daniel Garcia (w/Matt Lee, Jeff Parker) vs. Ray Jaz. Jaz got behind Garcia but was immediately hit with a back elbow to start the match. Garcia then got Jaz on the mat and started to pound on him. Jaz backed up to the ropes but was taunted by Lee and Parker and then knocked to the apron by Garcia. Jaz hit Garcia with a shoulder block to the midsection then went up and over the top rope with a backslide for a two count on Garcia. Garcia chopped Jaz as they got up and then caught Jaz with a side suplex. Garcia then locked Jaz in his Red Death cloverleaf and Jaz quickly tapped out.

Daniel Garcia defeated Ray Jaz by submission in 1:10.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A quick, dominant win for Garcia.

4. Scorpio Sky (w/Dan Lambert) vs. “Captain” Shawn Dean. Ethan Page joined Henry and Wight on commentary. Sky backed Dean up to the corner and got in his face to start the match. After a shoulder tackle dropped Dean to the mat, Sky ran the ropes. Dean stayed on the mat and Sky walked on Dean’s back and then acted like he was kicking dirt on Dean. Dean came back with a pair of arm drags followed by a dropkick. Dean then caught Sky with a side suplex followed by a low clothesline. Sky rolled outside the ring and Dean followed.

Lambert started to yell at Dean as Sky recovered inside the ring. Sky took over with mounted punches then focused his attack on Dean’s back multiple back breakers. Wight mentioned on commentary that Sky’s attack was smart as you can tell Dean has had suction therapy done on his back. Sky held on to the third backbreaker until Dean was able to fight out. Dean then surprised Sky with a quick roll up for a near fall. Dean followed up with a pair of clotheslines then caught Sky with a German suplex. Dean went to the top rope for a splash but Sky got his knees up. Sky booted Dean in the face then lifted him for the TKO for the pinfall victory.

Scorpio Sky defeated Shawn Dean by pinfall in 5:10.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A competitive showcase for Sky going into his TNT Title match this week with Sammy Guevara on Dynamite.

5. Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander. Sakura attacked Statlander before the bell by throwing her cape at Statlander. Sakura threw Statlander chest first into the ropes then grabbed Statlander by her hair and threw her across the ring. Sakura followed up with her chops but was caught by Statlander when she went for her corner splash. Statlander carried Sakura to mid ring and slammed Sakura to the mat. Statlander continued her attack with strikes and a knee that sent Sakura to the ring apron. Statlander ran towards Sakura but Sakura re-entered the ring and Statlander wound up on the apron.

Sakura then ran towards Statlander and sent her to the floor with a cross body splash. Sakura followed and sent Sakura back into the ring where Sakura hooked Statlander in her Queen’s gambit backbreaker. Sakura lazily covered Statlander and got a two count. Statlander ducked a pair of chops then caught Sakura with a back heel trip backbreaker. Statlander caught Sakura with a powerslam for a two count. Statlander went for the Big Bang Theory but Sakura was able to slip out and catch Statlander with a spinning neckbreaker for a near fall. They fought back and forth until Statlander landed a kick to Sakura’s temple and followed up with the Big Bang Theory for the pinfall victory.

Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura by pinfall in 4:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good hard hitting back and forth match. Credit to AEW, who had the forethought to give Statlander a quality bounce back win while knowing it would air after her loss to Leyla Hirsch at Revolution.

6. Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo. Both men came out alone. After some initial back and forth Solo had the first bit of sustained offense after shaking the ropes while Yuta went for a springboard move. Solo continued his attack on Yuta and settled in on a reverse chinlock. Yuta fought out with a jaw breaker. Yuta mounted a comeback with high flying moves but missed one and was caught with a thrust kick. Solo then sent Yuta to the corner and charged but Yuta caught him and carried Solo mid ring before hitting a release German suplex.

QT Marshall came out to watch the match. Yuta was distracted and stared down Marshall. Solo and Yuta then started going back and forth again. Yuta caught Solo with a body drop then climbed to the top rope. Solo tried to distract the referee to allow Marshall to interfere but Yuta sat on the turnbuckle and yelled, pretending that he was crotched by Marshall. The referee seeing this sent Marshall to the back as Yuta waved when the referee’s back was to him. Marshall tripped on a step on the way to the back. With Marshall gone Yuta came down off the top rope and rolled up Solo for the pinfall victory.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo by pinfall in 7:05.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match from the lower ranking members of Best Friends and The Factory. I did like how Yuta outsmarted Marshall. This was fine for what it was.

If you still need some more AEW action after Sunday night’s marathon, this was a quick enough watch, coming in at just over 36 minutes. Otherwise, this week’s episode is perfectly missable. My match of the night goes to Sakura vs. Statlander. Mark Henry and Paul Wight did a fine job on commentary without Tony Schiavone or Excalibur. Sure, they may not know the names of all the moves, but they at least seem to be enjoying themselves and that helped the broadcast.