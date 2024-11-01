Marko Stunt announces his retirement from pro wrestling

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt (Noah Nelms) took to social media on Friday to announce his retirement from pro wrestling.
— Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) November 2, 2024
Powell’s POV: Only time will tell if Stunt is truly finished. What he wrote about his long-term health is certainly logical, but he’s 28 years-old and would be far from the first wrestler to have a change of heart. Either way, here’s wishing him the best going forward.
There is a fine line between retiring and quitting. You don’t cross over that line at the age of 28. He has his reasons and they seem legit, but he is still just quitting, not retiring. That is fine, but to use the word retirement is just an insult to people that leave the business after MANY years of putting their bodies through the wringer.