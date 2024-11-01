Marko Stunt announces his retirement from pro wrestling

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt (Noah Nelms) took to social media on Friday to announce his retirement from pro wrestling.

Powell’s POV: Only time will tell if Stunt is truly finished. What he wrote about his long-term health is certainly logical, but he’s 28 years-old and would be far from the first wrestler to have a change of heart. Either way, here’s wishing him the best going forward.