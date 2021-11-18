What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for the Full Gear fallout edition

November 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 984,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 913,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.37 rating and finished third in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings (behind two NBA games on ESPN), which is up from last week’s 0.35 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.42 rating in the key demo. Overall, Dynamite did good numbers coming out of the Full Gear pay-per-view.

