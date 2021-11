CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo, Odyssey Jones, Kushida, and Ikemen Jiro vs. Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed, poker showdown with Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson, and more (25:03)…

