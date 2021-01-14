WWE Royal Rumble lineup: New men’s Royal Rumble match entrant, the updated card

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday, January 31 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, 24 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 TBA).

-Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce for the WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: The Miz revealed his entry into the men’s match today on TMZ, which the WWE website has verified. Shayna Baszler still isn’t listed for the women’s Rumble match despite seeming to declare for the match at the same time that Nia Jax did.