WWE Raw in Seattle (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Bianca Belair, Jesse Neal, Jax Dane, Juice Robinson, Joel Deaton, Steve Madison, Robbie Ellis, Angelo Poffo, Bill Moody, Ultimate Warrior

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena. The show features Becky Lynch and Lita vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Seattle, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Milwaukee, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Lincoln, Nebraska. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Jesse Neal is 43 today.

-Jax Dane (Jackson Laymon) is 42 today.

-Juice Robinson (a/k/a Joseph Robinson) is 34 today

-The late Angelo Poffo was born on April 10, 1925. He died on March 4, 2010. He is the father of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo.

-The late Bill Moody was born on April 10, 1954. He died on March 5, 2013 of a heart attack at age 58. He is better known as Paul Bearer and Percival Pringle III.

-Joel Deaton (Joel Jones) turned 66 on Sunday.

-Steve Madison (Steve Favata) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Bianca Belair (Bianca Blair-Crawford) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Robbie Ellis (Rob Elowitch) turned 80 on Saturday.

-The Ultimate Warrior (born Jim Hellwig) died of a heart attack at age 54 on April 8, 2014.