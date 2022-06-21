What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

June 21, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Jay Lethal vs. Blake Christian

-Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Yaide and Anna Diaz

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

-Ava Everett vs. Kris Statlander

-Brock Anderson, Brian Pillman Jr., and Griff Garrison vs. Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki, and Jay Lucas

-Devlyn Macabre vs. Diamante

-Serpentico vs. Vary Morales

-Tony Nese vs. JDX

-Trever Aeon vs. Max Caster

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.