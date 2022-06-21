AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Jay Lethal vs. Blake Christian
-Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Yaide and Anna Diaz
-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi
-Ava Everett vs. Kris Statlander
-Brock Anderson, Brian Pillman Jr., and Griff Garrison vs. Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki, and Jay Lucas
-Devlyn Macabre vs. Diamante
-Serpentico vs. Vary Morales
-Tony Nese vs. JDX
-Trever Aeon vs. Max Caster
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment