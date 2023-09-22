WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE and NXT live events, Ole Anderson, Nick Gage, Luther Reigns, Americo Rocca, Super Delfin, Bob Sapp, Big Boss Man, Johnny Valentine, Doug Somers, Mike Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena. The show includes Iyo Sky vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT and includes Sting and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. The show was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on Fridays or Saturdays.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. The show includes Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Deathmatch. Join me for my live review of Collision beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Fort Pierce, Florida at Havert L. Fenn Center with a live event tonight. NXT does not advertise any matches for their live shows.

-NXT is in Orlando, Florida at Englewood Neighborhood Center on Saturday.

-WWE is in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio in a street fight. The same listing on the venue website lists Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, but I’m guessing the challenger will be Miz given that he’s also advertised in that slot for Sunday’s show.

-WWE is in Fresno, California at Save Mart Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. The Miz for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio in a street fight, and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) is 81.

-Americo Rocca (Javier Padilla) is 71.

-Super Delfin (Hiroto Wakita) is 56.

-Luther Reigns (Matt Wiese) is 52.

-Bob Sapp is 50.

-Nick Gage (Nicholas Wilson) is 43.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) was born on September 22, 1928. He died on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Graham (Michael Gossett) was born on September 22, 1951. He took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012.

-The late Doug Somers (Douglas Somerson) was born on September 22, 1951. He died at age 65 on May 16, 2017.

-Big Boss Man (Ray Traylor, Jr.) died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.