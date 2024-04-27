AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Swerve Strickland’s first promo as AEW World Champion
-“Grizzled Young Vets” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
-Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti for the Unified Trios Championship
-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for my live review as Collision airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing live immediately afterward. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
