AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s live show

April 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Swerve Strickland’s first promo as AEW World Champion

-“Grizzled Young Vets” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

-Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti for the Unified Trios Championship

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for my live review as Collision airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing live immediately afterward. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

