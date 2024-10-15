Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Gunther and Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Gunther and Cody Rhodes: As questionable as it is to have the two world champions meet at Crown Jewel each year, I am definitely looking forward to seeing Gunther vs. Cody. The verbal exchange was really well done with Gunther doing his usual of putting over his adversary before arrogantly taking his shots. Cody fired back with confidence and I came away from the segment even more excited about seeing their first singles match.

Jimmy Uso tries to speak with Jey Uso: The attempt to put the OG Bloodline back together is underway. There was no reason for Jey to immediately give in given everything that has transpired between him and Jimmy, including their disappointing WrestleMania match. It will be interesting to see what it takes to get Jey back in the fold and how that leads to Sami Zayn eventually doing the same in time for next month’s WarGames match.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles: A good match with a cheap and yet logical finish. There are not many credible contenders for the women’s tag team titles, so there was no point in having Belair and Cargill beat Sky and Sane clean. The involvement of Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson left me wondering if they are moving to the main roster or if this was meant to set them up with an NXT match against Sky and Sane.

Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez: This wasn’t the hottest television main event, but the hook of seeing Ripley and Stratton team worked for this viewer. WWE seemed to pull back for this taped episode and the timing worked out in that they were going against stiff competition from a strong Monday Night Football game along with the big draw New York Yankees playing in American League Championship Series.

Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston: A soft Hit for Breakker beating Kingston in clean and decisive fashion. It was odd that the broadcast team didn’t even try to give Breakker’s win a bit more juice by pointing out that he defeated a former world champion.

WWE Raw Misses

“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa in a tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles: It was a big Hit to see Erik and Ivar return from long injury layoffs and without the viking cosplayers gimmick. The Miss is all about the lazy approach the company took to booking this tournament. They didn’t list the entrants or show brackets in advance. I assume it’s an eight-team tournament, but I didn’t catch it if they ever bothered to say. Apparently it’s too much to ask that the creative forces actually build up tag teams to feel like they have earned title shots by beating other tag teams without resorting to booking a tournament or some type of multi-team match to determine the next title contenders.

R-Truth vs. The Miz: The match was quick and painless, but is Karrion Kross’s attempts to manipulate other wrestlers actually going somewhere? He did the same thing with New Day. Sure, the Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods characters are not on the same page, but it’s not like there’s been a payoff to Kross’s involvement. For that matter, I can’t even imagine what the payoff to Kross manipulating Miz could possibly be let alone how it would benefit the Kross character.