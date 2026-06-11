Brie Bella expresses disappointment over she and Paige not appearing in front of fans during WWE Smackdown in Europe

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Nikki and Brie Show

Hosts: Nikki Bella and Brie Bella

Available via SiriusXM (video below)

Brie Garcia on her and Paige’s absence from WWE Smackdown in Europe (:45- 2:25)

Brie Garcia: “So, okay, so first I’m gonna start off with the wrestling part, and then I’ll get into what I did in between the shows. But you know, I obviously started off my trip in Barcelona for Friday Night Smackdown. I will tell you all, Paige and I were very sad not to wrestle in front of you in Spain, or actually be out there. You know, we had a backstage [segment], which was still really good. Fatal Influence, those are some naughty girls, but you know, we’re gonna have our, you know, we get them now, so we got a little taste of their medicine, they’re gonna get it right back. But I will say, Paige and I were so sad not to be out in Italy.”

Nikki Garcia: “Well, those crowds are so amazing.”

Brie Garcia: “So amazing, I mean, they’re not quiet for one second. They’re loud and just like, they play into the stories. They’re just so great. And you know, I know we’ve talked about this before on the podcast, but it does something to the wrestlers. It adds to their energy. Do you know what I mean? And so thank you, Spain. Thank you, Italy, for being outstanding crowds. And then the Friday, the Smackdown after, Paige and I thought we had a match, and then we didn’t, and we were so sad. We were like, ‘Can we please walk out to the crowd and cut a promo and do all that,’ which actually we originally were supposed to be out in the crowd and do this thing out in the arena. And last minute it got switched. We were so bummed. I was like, ‘How is it that I’m in Europe and I did not once walk out to any of those fabulous, high-energy crowds?'”