WWE Raw preview: Four matches announced for Monday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match.

-Asuka vs. Mickie James for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a cage match.

-Raw Tag Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Smackdown Tag Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a non-title match.

Powell's POV: It's nice to see WWE put up a fight against the ESPN Monday Night Football doubleheader rather than just phone in the show. Raw will be live on Monday from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.



