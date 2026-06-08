WWE announces Sunday Night’s Main Event for Labor Day weekend

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

There will be a televised pro wrestling event during Labor Day weekend. WWE announced that “Sunday Night’s Main Event” will be held on Sunday, September 6, in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena. The show is expected to stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States (and internationally on YouTube).

Powell’s POV: WWE announced earlier today that the Money in the Bank show that was scheduled for September 6 has been moved to Saturday, October 10. They quickly filled the open date with the Sunday Night’s Main Event announcement during Monday’s Raw. You didn’t actually think that we could have a holiday weekend without one of the major companies running a special event, did you? The big question now is whether WWE moved MITB (again) because they plan to counterprogram AEW All In by running their own show on August 30.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)