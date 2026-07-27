Jersey Championship Wrestling “In Our House” results (7/26): Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Bear Bronson for the JCW Title, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Kid Chaos and Papa Juice for the GCW Tag Team Titles

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Jersey Championship Wrestling “In Our House”

Replay available via YouTube.com

July 26, 2026, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca

The first hour of this show aired on YouTube, while the entire show aired on Triller+. This was the third show in this venue (located straight west of New York City, across the Hudson River) over three consecutive days. I already reviewed the Expect The Unexpected show from Saturday.

* JCW usually is like an ETU show — an all-star event of top-tier indy talent up and down the East Coast. And while that is true on this show, I was surprised to see many names I don’t know in this lineup, as that’s pretty rare.

* Again, this venue is used by multiple indy promotions. The lighting was good, but the crowd was only 150 — it’s certainly smaller than the ETU show on Saturday. Emil Jay provided commentary; referee Adam Gault joined the booth for the third match. Slade also joined the booth after his match. Only THREE wrestlers (Charles Mason, Marcus Mathers, Gabby Forza) competed both today and Saturday’s ETU event.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. Leedz Lewis. Again, Lewis is a French indy star who made his U.S. debut on July 4, and he’s faced some top-tier talent in this excursion. Think Mike Bailey but a bit shorter. They locked up, and Marcus knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Leedz hit a huracanrana and a spinning heel kick. Mathers hit his jumping mule kick at 1:30 and a running Penalty Kick on the apron. They fought to the floor and looped the ring. In the ring, Mathers whipped Leedz into the turnbuckles and was in charge. He hit a suplex.

Lewis hit a spinning DDT at 4:00, then some forearm strikes and a running kick to the chest, then a bulldog for a nearfall. He missed a moonsault. Mathers hit his corner fadeaway stunner, a Blue Thunder Bomb, and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 6:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Leedz hit a Pele Kick. Mathers went for a German Suplex but Leedz rotated and landed on his feet. Mathers hit the German Suplex. Leedz hit a huracanrana and they were both down at 7:30. This has been as impressive and sharp as expected.

Leedz missed his corkscrew split-legged moonsault. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook to the jaw. They fought on the ropes in the corner, where Leedz hit a top-rope bulldog. He hit a Bailey-style corner moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Leedz hit a Canadian Destroyer and a flipping powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. He went for the twisting split-legged moonsault, but Mathers got his knees up to block it. They traded rollups.. Mathers hit a Death Valley Driver and the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. “What an opening contest!” Emil Jay said. That was so sharp. Can we keep Leedz?

Marcus Mathers defeated Leedz Lewis at 10:23.

* Footage aired of Mathers calling out Avery Styles. He will face the son of AJ Styles this coming Saturday in Minneapolis!

2. Mike Skyros vs. Dustin Waller. Skyros is still wearing the scary white face paint. I’ve seen him maybe five times now, and he’s solid. I have noted a few times recently that Waller (in my eyes anyway) has moved into the top-tier of indy workers in the Northeast. He’s a heel here. An intense lockup to open. They traded shoulder blocks, then some quick reversals, and had a standoff at 1:30. Waller hit some chops. Skyros bit the forearm! He hit a Pump Kick and got a nearfall.

Waller hit a springboard flying clothesline, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 3:30. Skyros hit a basement dropkick. He hit a pumphandle spinning uranage for a nearfall at 5:30. Waller hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. They went onto the apron and traded chops. Waller hit a buzzsaw kick. Waller hit a second-rope Spanish Fly and a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 8:00, and Dustin protested to the ref. Skyros hit a Helluva Kick and a second-rope DDT for the pin! That wrapped up suddenly.

Mike Skyros defeated Dustin Waller at 8:25.

* While Alec Price and Jordan Oliver haven’t been featured on AEW TV, I was still surprised to see them here on the day of an AEW PPV. So, kudos to Tony Khan for not blocking them from being here.

3. “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “Controlled Kaos” Kid Chaos and Papa Juice for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Controlled Kaos are among the new faces here; I see they don’t have a cagematch.net bio yet. Oliver opened against Papa Juice, who is the taller man of his team, thicker, with several tattoos. Emil said they are a father-and-son team! PJ hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Kid Chaos tagged in — he’s slender, pale white, and bald. He traded reversals with Price. Alec hit a springboard crossbody block at 2:30. The champs hit stereo leg drops.

Kid Chaos hit a dive through the ropes. In the ring, the challengers worked over Price. Oliver got a hot tag at 5:00, and he hit a dropkick on KC, sending him to the floor. They hit a team spinebuster on Papa Juice for a nearfall. The champs kept PJ in their corner. Papa Juice hit a double missile dropkick at 8:00. KC got the hot tag and cleared the ring. He hit a tornado DDT on Price. Alec fired back with a Rebound Lariat, and they were both down at 10:00. Oliver tagged back in and hit some chops on PJ. Papa Juice fired back with some roundhouse kicks to the chest.

Papa Juice caught Oliver with what appeared to be a stiff kick to the head, but Jordan appeared okay. Oliver hit a suplex. KC and Price got back in and traded forearm strikes. KC hit a running knee. PJ jumped in and hit a spin kick, and suddenly all four were down at 12:30. Price hit a springboard Doomsday Blockbuster for a nearfall! Oliver tagged back in and hit a German Suplex on KC, then another. PJ missed a frog splash. Price hit a frog splash. PJ hit a spinning heel kick to Oliver’s jaw for a nearfall at the same time KC hit a leg sweep. Nice! They all got in, removed their wrist tape, and traded punches! The champs hit stereo crossbody blocks. Price got a rollup to pin Kid Chaos.

“Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated “Controlled Kaos” Kid Chaos and Papa Juice to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 17:21

* Price got on the mic and put over Controlled Kaos. The crowd gave them a nice “Please come back!” chant. Papa Juice must have been in his late teens or very early 20s when he had Kid Chaos, because they don’t look significantly far apart in age!

* The first hour is over, but that’s a heckuva free three-match show on YouTube. Again, this continued on Triller+.

4. Slade vs. CPA. This is a rematch from the July 4 GCW show at a minor league baseball stadium. CPA came out to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” The cameras once again focused on ring announcer Amy Rose, who is infatuated with Slade. She moved the timekeeper’s table right next to the ring. (It is unclear where they are going with this storyline.) Slade attacked, and we’re underway. He growled at Rose to ring the bell. Slade hit an Irish Whip at 1:30 and was dominating. They fought to the floor.

In the ring, Ref Adam Gault (he’s back in the ring after doing that one match on commentary) confiscated a chair from Slade. CPA hit a missile dropkick. Slade hit an Exploder Suplex at 3:30. CPA hit a shotgun dropkick, and they were both down. Gault checked on CPA, and he called for the bell! CPA sold being woozy, which caused the ref to stop the match. However, Slade rolled to the floor, grabbed the ring bell from Rose, and struck CPA in the head with it! Slade forcefully kissed Rose on her forehead, and the crowd booed. However, Rose seemed thrilled by the affection. Again… where are they going with this? Slade sat down on commentary!

Slade defeated CPA via ref stoppage at 6:19.

5. Gabby Forza vs. Leo Sparrow. Sparrow is always the heel, and the crowd was 100% behind Forza. A clean lockup; he jawed at her, so Gabby shoved him to the mat. (Again, Leo once went toe-to-toe with Omos on Raw! It didn’t go well for him!) He raked Gabby’s eyes and got loud boos. Gabby hit a bodyslam and a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a clothesline in the corner, then a big back-body drop. On commentary, Slade was rooting for Sparrow. Leo hit a jumping knee to the jaw in the corner, then a Frankensteiner at 4:00.

Leo hit a chop block to the back of her left knee, then a running kick to her cheek for a nearfall. Emil asked Slade about what’s going on with him and Amy Rose. “She seems to like violence,” Slade said. Leo shoved kale in her mouth, and the crowd booed that! Slade said, “I eat meat like a real man.” Forza hit a powerslam at 6:00. She nailed the Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Gabby hit a fallaway slam, then the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall. Leo hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:00.

Gabby hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam for a believable nearfall, and the crowd rallied for her. They traded blows, and the crowd booed when Leo punched her in the jaw. He hit a superkick. Gabby cut him in half with a spear for a believable nearfall. She put him across her shoulders and spun Leo to the mat into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:00. Leo again grabbed some kale leaves from his corner. He threw them at her face and hit an implant DDT, but she kicked out at one! Forza hit a clothesline and the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Fun match.

Gabby Forza defeated Leo Sparrow at 12:11.

* Slade left the booth; Alec Price joined Emil.

6. Channing Decker, Steven Stetson, Vinny Talotta, Donovan, and Tarzan Duran vs. Don Freeze, El Vejigante, Niem Brooks, Rocket, and Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Several new faces. I haven’t seen “The Brooklyn Outlaw” Donovan before; he’s short and bald. El Vejigante is really short and wore a mask. He is really slender; he could be 15 or younger — he doesn’t seem to be a full-grown adult. Talotta’s regular teammate, Miami Mike Walker, is injured (I saw Talotta have a solo match last week in CZW).

Talotta opened against Rocket, tackling him and stomping on him. Canada’s Channing Decker entered; again, he always makes me think of former PWG/TNA wrestler Joey Ryan. The rotund Freeze got in and traded offense with Decker. Crowds always pop for Freeze’s fast reversals, as he doesn’t look like he should be that agile for a man of his size. Duran and the young Vejigante traded standing switches. (Doesn’t New Jersey have rules against young teens wrestling? Which state wouldn’t let a teenage Mark Briscoe wrestle in early ROH?) Point being, Vejigante really might be that young. He hit a huracanrana on the floor on Duran.

Jermaine got in and hit his Eurostep Neckbreaker on Stetson for a nearfall at 6:30. Stetson slammed the slender Rocket and hit a big senton, then a European Uppercut. Stetson’s heel team worked over Rocket. Duran hit some European Uppercuts. Rocket hit a Pele Kick. Jermaine got the hot tag at 9:30, and he ‘broke Channing’s ankles’ with his sidesteps, then he dunked Channing’s head to the mat. (Marbury does this basketball gimmick perfectly.)

Donovan choked Marbury on the mat. From the apron, Stetson was jawing at the crowd and getting the fans riled up. Stetson tagged in and applied a headlock on the mat while continuing to shout at the fans. Freeze got a hot tag at 12:30 and battled Talotta, hitting a powerslam. Rocket hit a top-rope twisting 450 Splash. Vejigante and Duran traded offense again. (Is this another father-and-son pairing?) They shared some highly-coordinated cool reversals, ending with Vejigante hitting a Canadian Destroyer. Vejigante hit a Fosbury Flop onto Duran. Rocket hit a flip dive to the floor at 14:30.

Freeze set up for a dive, but Stetson hit a Mafia Kick on him. Decker and Brooks traded punches. However, those two hit stereo flip dives to the floor! Those two went back to trading punches on the floor! Stetson hit a top-rope moonsault onto everyone on the floor! Never seen him try that before! Talotta powerbombed Rocket onto everyone on the floor. Donovan hit a fisherman’s buster on Vejigante for a nearfall at 17:00. Marbury confused Donovan with his side-steps, then hit a stunner to pin Donovan. Messy fun.

Don Freeze, El Vejigante, Niem Brooks, Rocket, and Jermaine Marbury defeated Channing Decker, Steven Stetson, Vinny Talotta, Donovan, and Tarzan Duran at 17:30.

7. Griffin McCoy vs. Kylie Alexa in an intergender match. Kylie is 5’2″ and listed at 125 pounds. McCoy is 6’2,” and he’s probably 230-240 pounds. I understand intergender matches when they are close in size, but that’s just not the case here. She hit a huracanrana in the opening seconds, then some chops and a kneedrop to his chest. She hit a buttbump in the corner for a one-count at 1:00. McCoy hit a spin kick to her ribs and was booed. “Kylie caught all of that in her breadbasket,” Emil observed. McCoy was immediately in charge.

McCoy kept her grounded. She hit some forearm strikes and a variety of kicks. She hit a running jumping knee for a nearfall at 4:30; that one might have caught McCoy flush. He hit a gutbuster over his knees, then a sit-out Doctor Bomb for a nearfall. He hit a basement dropkick in the corner at 6:30. He hit a half-nelson suplex, then a springboard spin kick for the pin. That match served absolutely no purpose. It was the logical outcome, but there was no point to watching him toss her around and dominate this.

Griffin McCoy defeated Kylie Alexa at 8:34.

8. Juni Underwood vs. Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill. These two have been regular teammates in recent months. They traded shoulder tackles and some quick offense. Price acknowledged that he and Jordan Oliver are mentoring these two, and there certainly is a friendly rivalry over who is the better student. Ryan snapped Juni’s fingers, then hit a springboard crossbody block at 2:30. Juni hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, and he immediately went to a Boston Crab. O’Neill hit some chops and European Uppercuts. Juni expressed surprise that his teammate struck him that hard!

Juni hit a decapitating clothesline at 5:00. O’Neill hit a swinging sidewalk slam for a nearfall. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, then a second-rope superplex. Juni hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. They traded rollups. O’Neill hit the Cleopatra stunner, then an impressive Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Juni got some more rollups. They got up and traded overhand chops. O’Neill hit a spin kick to the head, flipped his body over Juni’s for added leverage, and scored the pin!

Ryan O’Neill defeated Juni Underwood at 10:55.

* The crowd chanted for them to “Hug it out!” They shook hands and hugged.

9. Charles Mason vs. Bear Bronson for the JCW World Title. Mason came out first, got on the mic, and vowed he is leaving as champion. Bear came out, holding a trash can, and he cracked it over Mason’s head seconds after emerging through the curtain. They brawled at ringside. (I always start the stopwatch at first contact or the bell, whichever is first). Bear threw Mason into rows of chairs, and they looped the room, trading loud chops. We just passed the 5:00 mark, and Emil noted that we hadn’t officially started yet! Mason hit Bear’s forehead; Bronson shoved Mason’s head into the ring post.

Bear threw him into the ring! He stepped in and we got a bell at 6:54!!! The crowd chanted, “That was awesome!” They traded more forearm strikes. Slade ran in and struck Bear with a chair, and the ref called for the bell at 8:05. Slade jabbed the chair into Bear’s lower back. The crowd immediately chanted, “Gabby! Gabby!” Mason clotheslined ref Adam Gault!

Bear Bronson defeated Charles Mason via DQ at 8:05/official time of 1:11.

* Gabby finally ran to the ring, and she hit an Exploder Suplex on Mason. Mason put on brass knuckles and clocked her with a punch. The two heels continued to beat on Bear and Gabby. Slade got a roll of duct tape, and he tied Gabby to the top rope. Slade handed Mason a pair of pliers, and Mason teased he was going to cut off one of Bear’s fingers! Slade hit a chairshot over Bear’s head.

Final Thoughts: Mathers-Leedz started the show right with a hot, non-stop match. That earns best match. Bustah & The Brain always entertain, and the newcomer father-son duo opponents topped my expectations, so that took second place. I’ll go with O’Neill-Juni for third. The main event was clearly more of an angle than a match, which is fine — that revenge tag match will get massive heat.

Vejigante doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet. He clearly is a young teen. If he’s not Tarzan Duran’s son, he was trained by him — the kid worked almost exclusively with Duran, and what they did was sharp but clearly highly choreographed.

If I were booking this show with this roster, I would have given the talented McCoy a better singles match against one of the guys in that 10-man tag, and I would have put Kylie in the 10-man — that way she could hit some running knees and kicks, getting in and out of the match, and not been overwhelmed by a size difference like she was against McCoy.

I would say CPA-Slade was a rare dud. Those two had a really good brawl on July 4. Even before the ‘fake head injury’ to CPA, the match just felt ‘off’ and never quite got going. I really don’t know where they are going with this Amy Rose infatuation angle, but I hope they have a plan for it if they are going to keep going with the storyline. Definitely check out that first hour for free on YouTube if you don’t have Triller+.