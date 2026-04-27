Jersey Championship Wrestling “Home Opener” results (4/26): Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Marcus Mathers for the JCW Title, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Juni Underwood and Ryan O’Neill for the GCW Tag Titles

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Jersey Championship Wrestling “Home Opener”

Replay available via YouTube.com

April 26, 2026, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca

They hade the lights on, and the attendnace was maybe 150. Veda Scott and Emil Jay provided commentary. Six matches were announced in advance. Ridgefield Park is straight west of downtown New York, across the Hudson River.

1. Cheeseburger vs. Ray Jaz. FBI member Jaz is taller and thicker, and they opened with some standing switches. Jaz tied him in a knot. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 3:30 and went for a cross-armbreaker. “Jaz is just stretching him,” Emil observed. He hit a suplex and kipped up. Cheeseburger hit a suplex, and they were both down at 6:00. Cheeseburger hit a soft superkick but got a nearfall.

Jaz hit a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall. Jaz hit a Pump Kick. Cheeseburger hit a much better superkick, and Jay noted, “He got more of that one.” They traded multiple rollups. Cheeseburger put him in an Octopus Stretch, but Jaz escaped and applied an ankle lock into an STF, and Cheeseburger tapped out. Nice finishing sequence.

Ray Jaz defeated Cheeseburger at 9:17.

2. Devious Cass vs. Nixi XS in an intergender match. Cass is an impressive teen from Philadelphia who has become quite a regular on the East Coast. Veda noted the lineup has been changed a bit; Nixi was slated to face the taller Griffin McCoy — these two are closer to the same height, and they tried some standing switches to open. Nixi slapped him in the face and hit some armdrags, then a huracanrana and a leg lariat in the corner, then a stiff kick to his spine and a Meteora for a nearfall at 2:00. Cass nailed a hard back elbow to drop her.

Cass applied an abdominal stretch and grabbed the ropes for some added leverage; ref Gina finally saw it and kicked his hand off. Nixi rolled him up for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a headscissors takedown, then an impressive DDT for a nearfall. She went for a second-rope Lungblower to the chest, but he caught her. She got a rollup for a nearfall, then a backslide for a nearfall at 6:00. However, he hit a leaping Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall! He hopped up and jawed at ref Gina. It allowed Nixi to get a schoolboy rollup for the pin.

Nixi XS defeated Devious Cass at 6:49.

3. Gabby Forza vs. 1 Called Manders in an intergender match. Manders had the giant brass ring around his neck; he won it last weekend in Las Vegas. We got the bell, and she immediately applied a headlock. Both are powerhouses. She knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 1:00, and that earned a big pop. She hit a series of short-arm clotheslines until he finally fell. They brawled to the floor, and she hit some loud chops! She sat him in a chair and hit more chops.

Gabby put him on her shoulders, but he escaped and chopped her and ran her back-first into the ring post at 3:00, then slammed her back-first on the apron. They got in the ring, and he hit a clothesline and more chops. Gabby hit a suplex at 5:00. She put him in the Tree of Woe and hit a dropkick to his exposed stomach! She did an airplane spin-into-a-Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Manders hit an elbow drop and more chops, then an Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall at 7:00.

Gabby hit a Northern Lights Suplex, but Manders hit an Exploder Suplex. They hit stereo clotheslines, and both went down. They got up and traded more loud chops — these two are heavy hitters! They fought on the ropes in the corner, and she hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 10:30. She hit a spear for a nearfall. Manders hit a hard clothesline, but she kicked out at one! He immediately nailed one more decapitating clothesline for the pin. That one was fun.

1 Called Manders defeated Gabby Forza at 11:44.

* Manders got on the mic and put Forza over. “You hit harder than Bear does,” he said. Bronson was visible on the floor, and it appears he agrees! Manders noted he had SEVEN matches over Mania weekend. (I had to have seen and reviewed five or so, right?) He announced he’s cashing in his brass ring on May 17 at the show in West Des Moines! (His home state!)

4. Leo Sparrow vs. Don Freeze. Sparrow threw lettuce at the crowd, and he jawed at fans. Again, Freeze is a short, chubby Black man — his athleticism really pops the crowd the first time they see him, as they don’t expect it, considering his size. Freeze splashed him in the corner and hit a suplex. Sparrow stomped on him. He made a cocky, one-footed cover and grounded Freeze. Sparrow went for a top-rope move at 3:00, but Freeze caught him with a leaping dropkick, and that popped the crowd.

Freeze hit a shoulder tackle and a spinning back suplex, and a running Shooting Star Press, awkwardly landing on Leo’s face. Leo hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Freeze hit a springboard splash to the floor and threw Leo back in and hit a Samoan Drop with a kip-up to his feet and a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Freeze hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. Leo threw a handful of kale in Freeze’s face as a distraction and hit a double-arm DDT for the pin. The crowd booed that outcome.

Leo Sparrow defeated Don Freeze at 7:50.

5. “Bustah and the Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Juni Underwood and Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Price and Juni opened and traded standing switches. Oliver entered at 2:00, and he twisted Juni’s arm. Ryan tagged in and traded armdrags with Jordan. Oliver caught him with a hard knee to the ribs at 4:30. Price tagged back in, and they hit some team moves on O’Neill. Alec hit a double guillotine leg drop, and they kept Ryan in their corner. Ryan nailed a Gory Bomb on Oliver at 7:30, but he couldn’t tag out.

Juni finally got the hot tag, and he hit a German Suplex on Oliver. He put Price in the Tree of Woe and hit a dropkick onto both champs. Price hit a running, twisting body block on Juni, and they were both down at 10:00. Oliver and O’Neill traded loud chops. Ryan hit a twisting back slam for a nearfall. O’Neill hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, but Alec made the save. Everyone hit a kick, and suddenly, all four were down at 11:30. All four traded punches.

Price hit a running Blockbuster move for a nearfall on Juni. Juni got a rollup for a nearfall on Oliver. Juni hit a Frankensteiner. Price accidentally splashed onto Oliver! Juni rolled up Price for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Oliver hit a series of chops on Juni. Ryan got a blind tag, but Alec hit a Rebound Lariat on Ryan, then a TKO Stunner for a nearfall. This has been every bit as good as hoped. Juni and Jordan fought on the apron. Price hit a superplex on Ryan, but Ryan held on and hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 16:30.

Price pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Ryan to fall and be crotched! The crowd was shocked and booed that. Ryan went for a Swanton Bomb, but Price got his knees up. The champs hit some quick team moves, and they kicked Juni to the floor. Oliver hit a dropkick. Price hit a dive through the ropes onto Juni. He got in the ring, and they hit their team slam, with Oliver pinning Ryan. Good action, but a bit surprising that Alec cheated near the end.

Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Juni Underwood and Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 18:17.

6. Ryan Mooney vs. Matt Mako. This is an unadvertised bonus match. Standing switches to open. Matt grabbed a handful of hair! Ryan bit Mako’s rear! Ryan hit a clothesline at 1:30. Mako hit a knee drop on Ryan’s left elbow, and he began targeting the damaged limb. He hit a suplex. He applied a cross-armbreaker at 3:30, but Ryan grabbed the ropes. Ryan hit a second-rope dropkick. Matt again went to the cross-armbreaker at 5:00, but Ryan partially blocked it. Mako trapped the arms and got a rollup for a nearfall.

Mooney jumped on Mako’s back and tried a sleeper, but Mako leapt backward to escape. Ryan immediately reapplied the sleeper. Mako hit a back suplex at 7:00, and they were both down. Mako missed a spin kick in the corner and crashed. He hit a spin kick, and they were both down. They fought on the top rope; Mako flipped him to the mat and applied the cross-armbreaker upon landing, and Mooney immediately tapped out. Bravo to them — the crowd wasn’t interested when they started, but they won them over.

Matt Mako defeated Ryan Mooney at 8:59.

7. Sal Mistretta vs. Julezee vs. Journey Bourke vs. Daron Richardson vs. Nyiem “The Dream” Brooks vs. PJ Reno in a scramble. Sal brought his football to the ring again. Julezee has clownish, curly blond hair. My first time seeing Brooks; he’s a young Black man (think Kenny King). Also, my first time seeing Reno, who is a Black man and a bit heavyset. (Neither have cagematch.net bios yet.) Veda and Emil confirmed this is a JCW debut for all six, and they all brawled at the bell. Journey hit a huracanrana on Sal, then she dove off the apron onto Daron on the floor at 2:00. Nyiem hit a flip dive to the floor onto the other five and landed on his feet.

In the ring, Daron kicked Nyiem to the floor. Daron and Reno did some team moves on Nyiem. We had a tower spot out of one corner, but Julezee hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 4:30. Reno and Sal traded stiff forearm strikes. Reno fell and appears he legit hurt his knee. Sal hit a German Suplex, then a plancha onto everyone. Reno got up and sold the knee injury, but he hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone at 7:00. Daron teased a dive to the floor but pulled up.

Julezee hit a Mafia Kick that took Daron’s head off! Julezee hit a top-rope somersault onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Reno hit a second-rope twisting superplex on Sal. However, Journey hit a Flatliner on Reno. Julezee kicked her in the face! Brooks hit a Lethal Injection on Julezee. Sal speared Daron and hit a Homicide-style backslide driver for the pin on Richardson. Good action; messy at times, but for some fairly new faces, they made a good impression.

Sal Mistretta defeated Julezee, Journey Bourke, Daron Richardson, Nyiem “The Dream” Brooks, and PJ Reno at 9:52.

8. Charles Mason vs. Marcus Mathers for the JCW World Title. Mathers wore his Phillies blue gear, and even though he’s the babyface, there was a loud “F— the Phillies!” chant. There is a LOUD pro-Mason contingent in this crowd. They immediately traded quick reversals on the mat and had a standoff. Cagematch.net shows these two have shared a ring eight times before, but this is a first-ever singles match. Mason unloaded some chops. Marcus hit his step-up mule kick, then a running Penalty Kick on the apron at 2:30.

Mason dropped him on the apron, then hit a DDT onto the apron. He dragged Mathers back into the ring and choked him in the ropes. Veda noted that Mathers has never won the JCW Title. Mason hit a chop to the back and clawed the back at 5:30, then hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Mason fish-hooked the mouth and hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Mathers hit a suplex at 8:30, and they were both down. Mathers fired up and hit some clotheslines and an elbow drop. He dove through the ropes onto Mason.

In the ring, Marcus hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Emil noted that the boos have to be getting under Mathers’ skin, as he’s not used to that. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner, but Mathers blocked the rolling DVD. However, seconds later, Mason hit the rolling DVD for a nearfall at 11:30, and Mathers sold pain in his neck and shoulder. Mathers hit a back-body drop and a powerbomb for a nearfall. Mason set up for a Tombstone Piledriver, but Mathers got a rollup for a nearfall. Mason applied the rear-naked choke on the mat.

Mathers escaped and applied an ankle lock at 14:00. Mason again applied a sleeper on the mat; Mathers eventually bit Charles’ arm to escape! Mathers got up and hit a series of chops. Mason hit a running boot. Mason set up for a Sister Abigail at 17:30, but Mathers escaped. Marcus took him to the floor and hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the bare floor! They were both down on the floor. They got back in the ring, and Mathers clocked him with a forearm strike. Mathers went to the top rope, but Mason rolled to the opposite corner.

The ref checked on Mason, who was selling an injury. Of course, Charles jumped to his feet and hit Sister Abigail, then a piledriver for a nearfall at 20:30. He hit a series of forearm strikes in the corner. Mason hit a Meteora. Mathers hit a Canadian Destroyer, then his Ospreay-style heel hook kick, then a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 22:30. Marcus tried a 450 Splash but landed on his feet. Mathers hit another rolling DVD and a cradle Tombstone Piledriver for the clean pin. A really, really good match.

Charles Mason defeated Marcus Mathers to retain the JCW World Title at 23:32.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event and a very good show. After watching some indy shows this weekend with below-average production values, it was nice to see a well-lit show that looked and sounded good. I could hear the commentators. (And of course, Veda and Emil are quite knowledgeable and add a lot to the product).

I’ll go main event for best match, ahead of the Oliver/Price tag for second. Manders-Gabby was really good for third — that’s about as hard-hitting an intergender match as you’ll see from both sides. It was nice to see two new faces (and four others make their JCW debuts). Brooks looked sharp, and I want to see more of him. No real complaints — I’m never a fan of intergender matches, but in both cases, the women were fairly similar in size, and they were entertaining bouts. The show clocked in at 2 hours, 35 minutes.