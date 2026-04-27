AEW Dynamite rating: Did Darby Allin’s first AEW World Championship defense boost viewership?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 617,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was down from last week’s average of 710,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 591,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the April 23, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 521,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.