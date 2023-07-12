AEW Dynamite in Saskatoon (reports needed), AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite poll results, Brock Lesnar, Shane Helms, Sami Zayn, Rene Goulet, Geeto Mongol, Dara Singh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. Komander. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Saskatoon (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 51 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brock Lesnar is 46.

-Shane Helms 49.

-Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei) is 39.

-Rene Goulet (Robert Bédard) was born on July 12, 1932. He died on May 25, 2019 at age 76.

-The late Geeto Mongol (Newton Tattrie) was born on July 12, 1931. He died at age 82 on July 19, 2003.

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) died on July 12, 2012 at age 83 following a heart attack.