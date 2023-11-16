WWE Backlash to be held in France

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that the WWE Backlash event will be held in Lyon-Decines, France on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

STAMFORD, Conn., November 16, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WWE Backlash France will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in France, emanating from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Additionally, SmackDown will emanate from the LDLC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, marking the first time SmackDown will broadcast from France.

Fans interested in an exclusive SmackDown and WWE Backlash France combo presale opportunity can register now at https://www.wwe.com/backlash- 2024-presale.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp. com/backlash.

Other artists set to hold major events at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, in the coming months include Sting, Jonas Brothers and Green Day. The news also follows the announcement of Bash In Berlin taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Backlash 2023, held earlier this year at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash in company history.

Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more please visit www.wwe.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE continues to add lucrative international premium live event dates to its schedule. They previously announced PLEs for February in Australia and August in Germany, along with the usual two PLEs in Saudi Arabia.