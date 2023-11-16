Logan Paul booked for WWE Elimination Chamber

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s U.S. Champion Logan Paul revealed that he will be part of the Elimination Chamber event. “Australia, I’m coming back,” Paul wrote on social media.

Powell’s POV: The Elimination Chamber event will be held on February 24, 2024 in Perth, Australia at Optus Stadium. There’s no indication yet as to whether Paul will appear at additional WWE events between now and then, but I would be surprised if he’s not on the Royal Rumble show in January.