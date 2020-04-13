Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament entrants and format announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following wrestlers for the tournament that will crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Group A

-Kushida

-Drake Maverick

-Tony Nese

-Jake Atlas

Group B

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-El Hijo del Fantasma

-Akira Tozawa

-Jack Gallagher

Powell’s POV: As much as WWE main roster programming has conditioned viewers to think of the cruiserweights as a joke, this has the potential to be a very good tournament. The first part of the tournament features round robin matches between the two groups. The two wrestlers who lead their respective groups in wins will meet in the finals. Jordan Devlin remains the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, but he is unable to travel to North America to defend the title. The tournament will begin on Wednesday’s NXT television show.



