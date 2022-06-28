NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Cameron Grimes meet face to face before next week’s title match

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Titles

-Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

-Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

-Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

-Nikkita Lyons returns

-New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen address their surprising win

Powell’s POV: Next week’s show carries the Great American Bash theme. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).